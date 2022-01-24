Here's a Swankified Look at Lucie Jones, Helen Woolf & More in London's Wicked

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com) Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently. Despite his illustrious career, stage and screen legend Ian McKellen says his to-do list is not finished. The actor told BBC Radio 4's Today that he would love to be in a musical. “I can hold a tune, but I’m not a proper singer. I’m available but incompetent,” he said. "I don’t feel I have much to prove in my career anymore, so why not just do the things I enjoy doing, like getting in front of an audience and entertaining them." McKellen will appear in Whodunnit (Unrehearsed), a show in which stars, including Emma Thompson and Gillian Anderson, take the stage to play a detective. They will be fed lines through an ear piece, and the audience will not know which actor is playing the detective until he or she appears. The performers are offering up their services for free to benefit North London’s Park Theatre. McKellen has raised money for the theater industry throughout the pandemic.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO