Here's a Swankified Look at Lucie Jones, Helen Woolf & More in London's Wicked

Meat Loaf, the singer and actor, died on January 20 at the age of 74. A statement from his family was shared on Facebook. Born on September 27, 1947 as Marvin Lee Aday in Dallas, Texas, Meat Loaf's career spanned six decades that saw him sell over 100 million albums worldwide and star in over 65 movies, including Fight Club, Focus, Wayne’s World and The Rocky Horror Picture Show. He was acclaimed for his 1977 debut album Bat Out of Hell, which inspired the stage musical of the same name. He released 12 studio albums, winning a 1993 Grammy Award for Best Rock Vocal Performance, Solo for "I'd Do Anything For Love (But I Won't Do That)." He released his autobiography, To Hell and Back, in 1999.
