In its first game back inside of Paycom Center in over a week, the Thunder put on a show in front of its home crowd. The Thunder trailed by as many as 28 points in the second half against the Bulls but found a second gear in the fourth quarter to turn the game around significantly. It was a 22-6 run by the Thunder in the final frame that put pressure on the Bulls comfortable lead and put the Thunder in a position to steal the win in the final moments before falling shy by one point.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO