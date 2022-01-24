ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Want a free dozen donuts from Krispy Kreme? Donate blood

By Nexstar Media Wire, Bobby Stilwell
 2 days ago

( WHNT ) — January is National Blood Donor Month, and Krispy Kreme has found a tasty way to help alleviate what the American Red Cross is calling “its worst blood shortage in over a decade.”

From Jan. 24-31, simply donate blood and bring proof of your donation to a participating Krispy Kreme location for a free dozen of the company’s famous original glazed donuts. That proof can be a donor band or sticker or a digital pass on your donor app — it just needs to show when you donated.

While Krispy Kreme is encouraging donations to the American Red Cross, the company said any blood donation to any organization will qualify for the promotion as long as it’s made between Jan. 24 and 31.

Red Cross declares first national blood crisis in US

Visit the Krispy Kreme website and enter your ZIP code at the bottom of the page to see if your location is participating.

To see if you’re eligible to give blood with the American Red Cross, click here . To schedule your blood donation with the American Red Cross, click here .

Related
YourErie

Biomat in need of 130 plasma donations to make certain medication

The blood shortage is continuing to affect people all over the nation, but another life saving agent is in need within the community. Before donating, it is recommended to drink plenty of water, as well as staying fed. Donating plasma is much like donating blood, except the red blood cells are being returned to your […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Blood Watch: Blood Bank in critical need of O & A blood

The Community Blood Bank is currently in critical need of O & A blood. The blood bank is offering a special promo this month– all donors in January will receive a long sleeve t-shirt for National Blood Donor Month. The Community Blood Bank is located at 2646 Peach Street and is open the following hours: Monday: 8 a.m. – 5 […]
ADVOCACY
YourErie

Country Fair staff donates $5,000 to local charity

For the 24th year, the Country Fair office staff has made a generous donation to a local charity through their holiday auction. Community Shelter Services received $5,000 to help those in need of a roof over their heads. The money will help fund the emergency shelter located on West 16th Street.  The development director says donations […]
ERIE, PA
BGR.com

These 2 popular frozen foods are being pulled from grocery store shelves

Here’s one of the unfortunate realities that goes hand-in-hand with buying a regular staple of goods from your local grocery store. It’s the fact that safety concerns sometimes result in product recalls to be aware of. A mishap in a manufacturing facility. Packages not correctly labeling all ingredients — all kinds of problems can result in such a recall. In fact, those of you who’ve recently bought spinach from a Lidl store? You’ll for sure want to be aware of this first recall and its details.
FOOD SAFETY
