ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

13-year-old’s overdose death in Connecticut renews pleas for Narcan in schools

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43UGFQ_0duBaqZ700

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The death of a 13-year-old student who apparently overdosed on fentanyl at his Connecticut school has drawn renewed pleas for schools to stock the opioid antidote naloxone, as well as for training of both staffers and children on how to recognize and respond to overdoses.

The seventh grader died Jan. 15 after falling ill at a Hartford school that did not have naloxone on hand. City officials vowed Wednesday to put the antidote in all city schools, as part of a wider drug use and overdose prevention strategy.

“Naloxone should be available in all schools, and there should be education on signs and symptoms of overdose and how to use this,” said Dr. Craig Allen, vice president of addiction services for Hartford HealthCare’s Behavioral Health Network. “Unfortunately, a horrible incident like this happens and suddenly everyone’s vision is 20/20.”

US embassy personnel ordered to leave Ukraine

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said that because of the student’s young age, an opioid overdose did not immediately come to mind when the school nurse and first responders, who did have naloxone, treated him.

That’s why city officials are also proposing more training and curriculum changes aimed at educating staffers, students and community members in substance use awareness and prevention, he said.

In response to the student’s death, advocacy groups are repeating calls they’ve made for several years for schools to stock naloxone — often delivered as a nasal spray under the brand name Narcan — and train educators, support staff and students to recognize signs of opioid use and overdoses, especially because younger people are falling victim more frequently.

The powerful opioid fentanyl has been showing up in marijuana, illicit pills and other substances accessible to school-age children, experts say. Fatal overdoses in the U.S. are at record levels, fueled by fentanyl, and have been increasing among younger people, national data shows.

The National Association of School Nurses has advocated for naloxone to be in all schools since 2015 and for school nurses to help educate their communities about the signs and symptoms of substance abuse.

“It’s a very unfortunate outcome,” Linda Mendonca, the association’s president, said about the Hartford student’s death. “It brings us back to school preparedness and response plans. Having those in place is really critical.”

The association created a “tool kit” for school nurses that includes information on administering naloxone and educating the community about opioid problems. The kit has been downloaded from its website more than 49,000 times, the group said.

Ethan’s Run Against Addiction is one of many advocacy groups that weighed in on social media about the Hartford student’s death. It is named after Ethan Monson-Dupuis, a 25-year-old Wisconsin man who died of a heroin overdose in 2016.

“This tragedy is unbearable. Our nation’s opioid crisis has reached into the lives of children, into places where we want to assume that they are safe,” the group said in a Facebook post Thursday. “ALL public places, including schools, must have Narcan available. We need to educate kids on how to recognize someone who is overdosing and how to use Narcan.”

Northwest Iowa Community College looks to retain Sioux County’s young workforce

In addition to a nasal spray, naloxone can also be given as an injection. The National Institute on Drug Abuse says it is a safe medicine and side effects are rare but warns it doesn’t reverse overdoses from other drugs. Training is needed, the agency says, because sometimes more than one dose needs to be given and people who receive the drug can experience immediate withdrawal symptoms.

It’s not clear how often overdoses happen in U.S. schools, but experts and advocates say they are not common.

In late November, two school resource officers and a school nurse were given naloxone after being exposed to the synthetic opioid carfentanil, which was in a piece of paper found in a student’s vape pen at Sequoyah High School in Madisonville, Tennessee, according to local media reports. The officers and nurse became lightheaded but recovered.

In 2019, high schools in the Tucson, Arizona, area began stocking naloxone in response to a student overdosing on opioids while in school. Emergency responders, who were carrying the antidote, revived the student, media reports said.

There also is no national data on how many schools have naloxone or drug use awareness training programs that include recognizing the signs of an overdose.

In a survey of Pennsylvania school nurses conducted in 2018 and published in 2020, more than half the 362 nurses who responded reported having naloxone in their schools, according to the journal Public Health Nursing.

About 5% of the nurses said naloxone had been administered in their school or at a school-sponsored activity. The most common reason for not having naloxone in schools included a lack of support and the belief it was not needed, the survey showed.

Drug use prevention is taught in many schools. And there are an array of overdose awareness and naloxone administration programs offered by local health departments and advocacy groups.

In eastern Tennessee, the Carter County Drug Prevention group has trained hundreds of children, some as young as 6, on how to use naloxone via after-school programs and other extracurricular gatherings, in response to rising overdoses, The New York Times reported.

Twenty states had laws allowing schools to possess and administer naloxone, and seven others required schools to have naloxone-use policies as of August 2020, according to the Legislative Analysis and Public Policy Association, a nonprofit research and policy advocacy group. Most of the laws require training on administering the antidote.

In response to record drug overdoses, the national Office of National Drug Control Policy in November released a model law for states to consider, aimed at expanding access to naloxone, including in schools.

The Hartford student fell ill Jan. 13 at the Sport and Medical Sciences Academy and died at a hospital two days later. The teenager’s name was not released. Two other students recovered after apparently being exposed to fentanyl and becoming ill, officials said.

Hartford police said they found about 40 small bags containing fentanyl in the school. Police are still investigating the overdose, and the fentanyl’s source remains unclear.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the 15-to-24 age group saw the largest percentage increase in drug overdose death rates from 2019 to 2020, at 49%, but had the second-lowest overall rates among age groups.

For the first time last year, U.S. overdoses deaths topped an estimated 100,000 in a one-year period, with many of the deaths linked to illicit fentanyl.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

13-year-old in ‘grave condition’ after suspected fentanyl overdose at school

A Connecticut middle school was put into lockdown after three children were hospitalised, with one of them in a “grave condition”, from exposure to a powder-like substance believed to be fentanyl.The Sport and Medical Sciences Academy in Hartford, Connecticut, was put under lockdown on Thursday for investigation after Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agents, state police and Hartford police arrived at the scene.Drug-sniffing dogs deployed across the school found multiple bags of what preliminary analysis said was fentanyl.A 13-year-old seventh grader was said to be in “grave condition” in hospital after he collapsed and was found unconscious inside a gymnasium.He had...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Arizona State
State
Tennessee State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Connecticut State
CBS New York

Medical Examiner: Connecticut Woman Who Died Under Suspicious Circumstances Died Of Acute Intoxication

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — A medical examiner in Connecticut says a woman who died in December under suspicious circumstances died of “acute intoxication” from a combination of drugs and alcohol. Preliminary results show Lauren Smith-Fields had fentanyl in her system, along with two other drugs and alcohol. The medical examiner calls it an accidental death. Her body was found in her apartment by the man she’d been on a date with the night before. He said he found her not breathing and bleeding from her nose. Her family’s attorney suspects foul play. “Someone introduced those drugs to her system, and it wasn’t her, and we want answers right now,” attorney Darnell Crosland said. The attorney did not explain how the family knows she did not take the drugs herself. The attorney also said Bridgeport Police mishandled key evidence at the time. Smith-Fields’ family is also still waiting on its own private autopsy results, which are expected within the month. No charges have been filed.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
informnny.com

13-year-old dies following fentanyl-related overdose at Hartford School

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 13-year-old boy died due to his exposure to fentanyl at a school in Hartford last week. On Saturday just after 5:35 p.m., the boy succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased. Hartford Police responded to The Sport and Medical Sciences Academy on January...
HARTFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Overdose#Narcan#Opioids#Drugs#Naloxone#Ap#Hartford Healthcare#Behavioral Health Network
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WTNH

‘Stealth’ omicron subvariant found in Connecticut

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Scientists and health officials are keeping their eyes on a descendant of the omicron variant. This version of the coronavirus, which scientists call BA.2, has been discovered in Connecticut, according to an associate professor at the Yale School of Public Health. This variant is widely considered stealthier than the original […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WCAX

Vermont attempted murder suspect captured in Connecticut

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a man wanted in Vermont for attempted murder was captured after he stole a car in Connecticut. Matthew Champagne, 19, was arrested Friday in Meriden, Connecticut, after police there say he stole a Mercedes from a gas station. Meriden police say they came across...
NEWPORT, VT
WCAX

Vermont man wanted in Connecticut arrested at Berlin Mall

BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man wanted in Connecticut was arrested Saturday in Berlin after crashing his car in the mall parking lot. Police say Mark Cronan, of Barre City, was taken into custody on multiple charges, including driving under the influence, criminal threatening, reckless endangerment and cruelty to a child.
BERLIN, VT
Middletown Press

Judge: Bridgeport does not need to give convicted killer witness info

BRIDGEPORT — A Superior Court judge Monday dismissed an order by the state Freedom of Information Commission that the City of Bridgeport turn over witness statements to a convicted killer. Judge John Cordani ruled that the initial complaint by the inmate, Marlando “Massup” Daley, was too vague and should...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
600K+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy