ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Everything to Know About Prince Harry’s Fight for Security in the U.K.: Royal Exit, Lawsuit and More

By Meredith Nardino
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 1 day ago

Fighting for his rights. Prince Harry has spoken openly about the challenges he faced both during his royal tenure and after his exit — and his battle for proper security came to a head in January 2022.

The Duke of Sussex issued a statement regarding his application for judicial review after a Home Office decision previously ruled he would be unable to personally fund police protection for his family while in England. Harry shares son Archie , born in 2019, and daughter Lilibet , born in 2021, with wife Meghan Markle .

"Prince Harry inherited a security risk at birth, for life. He remains sixth in line to the throne, served two tours of combat duty in Afghanistan, and in recent years his family has been subjected to well-documented neo-Nazi and extremist threats," the January 2022 statement read. "While his role within the Institution has changed, his profile as a member of the royal family has not. Nor has the threat to him and his family."

Two years prior, Harry and the Suits alum announced their plans to step down from their senior royal roles. The couple later moved to North America, where they began to "personally fund a private security team for their family," the statement acknowledged.

"That security cannot replicate the necessary police protection needed whilst in the UK," the BetterUp CIO claimed. "In absence of such protection, Prince Harry and his family are unable to return home."

The pair's departure from the British monarchy was made permanent in February 2021. One year earlier, former royal protection officer Simon Morgan predicted that one of the biggest changes of the duo's step down would be in their security details.

"Ultimately you lose the support network that is in place around both principals at the moment," Morgan, who worked for the royal family from 2007 to 2013, exclusively told Us Weekly in February 2020. "You have warranted police officers. You have the security services that all dovetail into each other to create that protection package that's replicated on a local scale with regard to London, then a national scale within the U.K. and then a global scale around global law enforcement and security services throughout the world."

Long before they tied the knot in May 2018, Queen Elizabeth II 's grandson and the retired actress were forced to take extra precautions due to their high-profile relationship. In November 2016, Harry issued a public statement through Kensington Palace about the racist and sexist vitriol aimed at his then-girlfriend.

"Since he was young, Prince Harry has been very aware of the warmth that has been extended to him by members of the public. He feels lucky to have so many people supporting him and knows what a fortunate and privileged life he leads," the message noted. "He is also aware that there is significant curiosity about his private life. He has never been comfortable with this, but he has tried to develop a thick skin ... and he has worked hard to develop a professional relationship with the media, focused on his work and the issues he cares about."

At the time, the Archewell cofounder expressed his concerns for the California native's safety, adding, "It is not right that a few months into a relationship with him that Ms. Markle should be subjected to such a storm. He knows commentators will say this is 'the price she has to pay' and that 'this is all part of the game.' He strongly disagrees. This is not a game — it is her life and his."

Scroll down for a timeline of Harry's fight to keep his family safe abroad:

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Queen Elizabeth news latest – Prince Harry ‘slapped Her Majesty in the face with shocking snub to UK & Prince Philip’

PRINCE Harry's decision not attend Duke of Edinburgh’s service of thanksgiving is ‘a slap in the face to the Queen’, claims a royal expert. The Daily Mail’s Royal Editor, Rebecca English, has asked why The Duke of Sussex is travelling to Europe to attend the Invictus Games, but cannot return back home to be by The Queen's side.
CELEBRITIES
ohmymag.co.uk

Prince Harry: This is who he really looks like

It has always been said that Prince Harry takes after Princess Diana's side of the family, particularly his red hair which is said to be a Spencer trait. However, while examining royal photos after the unfortunate passing of the Duke of Edinburgh back in April, Hello magazine noticed that the Duke of Sussex also bears an uncanny resemblance to the late Prince Philip.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince William Shock: Duke Of Cambridge Allegedly Not Giving Prince Harry, Meghan Markle A Chance To Snub 40th Birthday After Skipping Prince Philip's Memorial Service

Prince William allegedly decided not to invite Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to his 40th birthday. Prince William is reportedly not taking chances when it comes to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle snubbing an invitation from him. So, the Duke of Cambridge allegedly decided not to extend an invitation to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for his upcoming 40th birthday celebration.
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
SheKnows

Kate Middleton Is in Hot Water Over This Clip of Her Appearing to Pull Back From a Jamaican Official

Click here to read the full article. Prince William and Kate Middleton’s tour of the Caribbean was supposed to be a celebration of Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee, but it’s been fraught with nothing but controversy from the start. With the critics pointing out the royals’ tone-deaf approach to Britain’s history of colonialism, the latest video clip with the Duchess of Cambridge didn’t do anything to help that narrative. Kate is finding herself under the social-media microscope after being caught recoiling away from Jamaica’s Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment & Sport, Olivia Grange, on Tuesday. (See the video HERE.) The Jamaican official...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Princess Charlotte Shock: Kate Middleton’s Daughter Gets Into Fights With Prince George? Royal Siblings Reportedly Want To Have Control In Doing This During Family Breakfasts

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are growing up to be very close. Even though they have already been spotted in public on multiple occasions, they have never been seen fighting with each other. Most often than not, Prince William and Kate Middleton take turns leading their children during their family outings. So, when Prince George is with Middleton, Princess Charlotte is with Prince William.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simon Morgan
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Meghan Markle
Travel + Leisure

The Little-known Reason Why Kate Middleton Looks So Perfect When She Steps Off a Plane

Kate Middleton is no stranger to travel. As the Duchess of Cambridge, she's been on her fair share of world tours, including her 2014 tour to Australia and New Zealand alongside her husband Prince William and their then-new baby Prince George, the couple's tour of India in 2016, and their 2018 travels to Sweden with all three kids in tow. And now, Middleton is traveling alongside her husband once again for an eight-day tour of the Caribbean, including stops in Belize, Jamaica, and the Bahamas. And through it all one thing has remained the same: Middleton always steps off the plane looking like as stylish as can be.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kate Middleton Playfully Dances Towards Prince William In Rare Display Of Affection: Watch

Prince William, 39, and Kate Middleton, 40, showed off some pretty impressive dance moves on their royal tour of the Caribbean. The pair visited the village of Hopkins in Belize on Sunday, March 20, and had a blast with dancers of the Garifuna community. William, who honored Belize’s royal color by wearing a blue button down and blue pants, danced away with a local woman.
THEATER & DANCE
epicstream.com

George Clooney, Amal Alamuddin Fury: Couple Fighting After Visiting President Joe Biden? Money Monster Actor Allegedly Disappointed His Wife For Not Entering Politics

There is no denying that George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin are among the most talked-about couples in Hollywood today. The pair has been making it to the headlines over and over again, even if they continue to keep details of their marriage and personal life under wraps. Just like any...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Security#England#British Royal Family#Uk#Royal Exit#Home Office#Neo Nazi#Institution#The Betterup Cio
epicstream.com

Princess Anne Shock: Queen Elizabeth's Daughter Is The Only Royal Close To Monarch's Exceptionality Not Heirs Prince Charles Or Prince William, Columnist Rod Liddle Says

Princess Anne is the only royal close to Queen Elizabeth's exceptionality which defines her reign. Princess Anne is way below the line of succession and is unlikely to be the next Queen after her mother, Queen Elizabeth II. However, many are rooting for her. English journalist Rod Liddle weighed in on the future of the monarchy and what the Princess Royal has that the heirs to the throne, Prince Charles and Prince William, lack.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Prince Harry 'can't stand' Camilla and will 'go after' her and Prince Charles in his memoir in move that threatens to deepen the rift with his brother William, biographer Tina Brown claims

Prince Harry 'can't stand' the Duchess of Cornwall and might deepen his rift with the royal family by 'going after' her and Prince Charles in his upcoming memoirs, Princess Diana's biographer has claimed. Speaking to the Telegraph Magazine ahead of the release of her new book, The Palace Papers, Tina...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Prince William and Kate Middleton 'declined' invitation to Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's wedding after David and Victoria wrote to the couple, source claims

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge turned down an invitation to Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's wedding, it has been reported. The groom's parents David, 46, and Victoria Beckham, 47, are said to have written to Prince William, 39, and Kate, 40, to invite them to the $3.5million extravaganza in Palm Beach, Florida.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Afghanistan
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Kate Middleton Wears Shorts In Public For Only The 2nd Time In Over 10 Years – Photo

In a rare choice, Kate Middleton rocked leg-bearing khaki shorts during a royal outing in the Bahamas. Kate hasn’t been seen in shorts since 2019!. Skies out, thighs out! For Kate Middleton, navigating the balmy Bahamas weather while on an annual Caribbean tour with Prince William meant donning shorts publicly for the first time in years while attending a regatta at Montagu Beach. This is only the second time in over ten years that the duchess, 40, has chosen the cropped look; she was last seen rocking shorts back in 2019 while attending…a royal regatta. Though shorts may be a rarity for Kate, she’s certainly a stickler for consistency.
BEAUTY & FASHION
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists May Have Just Uncovered The Burial Sites Of Dozens Of Ancient British Kings

These 65 graves mostly date from the fifth and sixth centuries C.E., the period of the mythical King Arthur — and one of these graves may actually be his. Archaeologists have long grappled with a historical mystery: the strange absence of British kings’ graves from post-Roman Britain. Now, new research suggests that up to 65 royal graves from the fifth and sixth centuries have been hiding in plain sight, largely unadorned and tucked within regular cemeteries.
SCIENCE
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton, Prince William Shock: 'Flirty' Cambridge Pair Revived Their Marriage During Their Controversial Caribbean Tour? Royal Couple Reportedly Moving Closer To Queen Elizabeth, Princess Eugenie And Prince Edward Soon

Kate Middleton and Prince William allegedly sneaked away for a romantic dinner in Belize. Kate Middleton and Prince William had a busy week during their most recent royal tour in the Caribbean region. The said visit of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge was hounded with controversy after a number of groups staged a protest opposing the couple's tour.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

121K+
Followers
16K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy