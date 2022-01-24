Woman, 48, faces murder charge in fatal stabbing of neighbor in Queens: NYPD
NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Officials charged a woman with murder after she allegedly stabbed her neighbor to death in Queens over the weekend, authorities said.
Police responded to a 911 call of an assault in progress at 711B Seagirt Ave. in Far Rockaway at approximately 11:40 p.m. on Saturday, January 22.
Upon arrival, officers observed 33-year-old Jessica Britt with stab wounds to the chest.
EMS transported her to St. John's Episcopal Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Authorities took 48-year-old Evelyn Cruz into custody and charged her with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.
Both women lived in the same building, according to the NYPD.
The investigation remains ongoing.
