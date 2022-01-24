ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman, 48, faces murder charge in fatal stabbing of neighbor in Queens: NYPD

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Officials charged a woman with murder after she allegedly stabbed her neighbor to death in Queens over the weekend, authorities said.

Police responded to a 911 call of an assault in progress at 711B Seagirt Ave. in Far Rockaway at approximately 11:40 p.m. on Saturday, January 22.

Upon arrival, officers observed 33-year-old Jessica Britt with stab wounds to the chest.

EMS transported her to St. John's Episcopal Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Authorities took 48-year-old Evelyn Cruz into custody and charged her with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

Both women lived in the same building, according to the NYPD.

The investigation remains ongoing.

