Environment

It’s Time For CIOs To Lead Environmental Sustainability

By Karen Etzkorn
Forbes
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCIO of Qurate Retail Group, leading a team that drives growth, innovation and productivity through best-in-class technology solutions. Technology has created remarkable new capabilities for society — from e-commerce and augmented reality to one-to-one personalization, video live streaming and so much more. While these tech advances have benefited us in myriad...

www.forbes.com

labelandnarrowweb.com

S-OneLP embraces sustainability

S-One Labels & Packaging (S-OneLP), the newest and fastest-growing division under the S-One Holdings Corp. umbrella, has been recognized with a Calvin Frost Sustainability Leadership Award from the Tag and Label Manufacturers Institute (TLMI). S-OneLP also received the Best Overall Submission Award for its ReEarth line of bio-based and compostable flexible packaging films.
BUSINESS
inforney.com

PT. Mowilex Indonesia Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Addressing Supply Chain Volatility Issues and Promoting Environmental Sustainability with Its Novel Eco-Friendly Products

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 25, 2022 /CNW/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the Indonesia paints and coatings industry, Frost & Sullivan recognizes PT. Mowilex Indonesia (Mowilex) with the 2021 Indonesian Paints and Coatings Enabling Technology Leadership Award. The company manufactures sustainable bio-derived, water-based, low/zero volatile organic compound (VOC), and lead-free paints and coatings. It adapts existing formulations using locally procured, alternative raw materials without compromising end-product quality and attributes to build agility and reduce dependence on foreign suppliers. Mowilex developed a substitute colorant for the imported transparent iron oxide red pigment utilized in its popular wood stain products. Apart from securing supply, this alternative raw material sourcing enables better pricing, product traceability, and quality control. As a result, the company cushioned itself against pandemic-related distribution disruptions and raw material shortages.
ENVIRONMENT
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa lead factory faces $518,000 fine for environmental violations

A Tampa lead factory is facing $518,000 in additional fines following a two-month inspection by local environmental regulators prompted by a Tampa Bay Times investigation. If finalized, the penalty against Gopher Resource would be the largest in the history of the Hillsborough County Environmental Protection Commission, said Sterlin Woodard, the lead investigator on the case.
TAMPA, FL
Aviation Week

Opinion: It Is Time To Move Boldly On Sustainable Aviation Fuel

The aviation industry contributes about 2.5% of global carbon emissions annually. In October of 2021, the International Air Transport Association released its road map to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. About two-thirds of the plan relies on sustainable aviation fuel (SAF)—many airlines have committed to replacing 10% of the jet fuel they use with SAF by 2030. The remainder is to come from carbon offset credits and innovation in aircraft and propulsion design, which may include electric or hydrogen propulsion or hybrids. This plan is sensible, but the industry has an opportunity to be bolder in achieving net-zero emissions much faster.
INDUSTRY
New University Newspaper

Orange County’s Environmental Racism Issue

The state of California has made efforts to mitigate the climate crisis, such as Gov. Gavin Newsom’s N-79-20 Executive Order that requires all new vehicles to have zero net emissions by 2035. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), the state’s energy consumption levels are the second lowest per capita in the nation. The University of California system has amassed numerous sustainability awards that have put it on the national map for environmental leadership.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Emerald Media

Opinion: Sustainability is not an option; it’s a requirement

Sustainability begs for our attention in everyday life. Committing sustainable acts protects the ecosystem and maintains natural resources for future generations. Despite sustainability’s preeminent importance, large institutions often appear to support going green without accepting any real responsibility to act in cooperation 一 rather than domination 一 of the environment.
ENVIRONMENT
chestertownspy.org

Paul Prager to Lead TeraWulf Foundation for Social Health Sustainability Programs

TeraWulf today announced the formation of the TeraWulf Charitable Foundation, a private, philanthropic organization focused on funding and participating in social health, environmental and sustainability programs. The Foundation’s efforts will place a special emphasis on the protection of natural resources around the world while also expanding the opportunities for more people to enjoy and appreciate their importance and beauty. The Foundation made its inaugural financial commitment to the Chesapeake Conservancy, Inc., a Maryland non-profit corporation, to support its initiative to elevate the national significance of the Chesapeake Bay and provide ecological, cultural, and economic benefits to its multi-state watershed region.
AGRICULTURE
Wyoming News

Plastics

- Total waste generated 2018: 35.7 million tons (+9048.7% change since 1960) - Total sent to landfill: 27.0 million tons (75.6% of total waste generated, +6815.4% change since 1960) - Total recycled: 3.1 million tons (8.7% of total waste generated, increase from 0 tons in 1960) - Total combusted: 5.6 million tons (15.8% of total...
ENVIRONMENT
Wyoming News

Best government agencies to work for

Despite the glaring uncertainty of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, employees at federal agencies appear to be highly satisfied with their jobs. Stacker delved into exploring federal agencies with high employee satisfaction and what drives the best engagement at these workplaces.
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

Sustainably Reducing Odor and Enhancing Garments with Antimicrobial Treatments

Dynamic trading company World Textile Sourcing (WTS) has been sourcing beautiful premium fabrics from Peru for decades, and now it has teamed up with Fuze Biotech to enhance their functionality, longevity and sustainability. Taking technology developed for the medical field to inhibit growth of certain bacteria and pathogens, Fuze has applied this permanent, chemical-free treatment to the fashion industry—literally—to inhibit odor-causing bacteria and mold. This goes beyond the expected sweaty sport or performance garments, and works for anything from fashionable leisurewear and workwear to bedding and footwear. Fuze also inhibits chemicals in detergents that are destructive to susceptible fibers during the washing...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Silicon Republic

HBAN’s first woman chair to lead €10m fund for sustainable start-ups

The new Impact Syndicate launching at HBAN’s all-island conference will invest €10m over the next three years in areas such as climate, agritech and energy. A new investment group focused on sustainable start-ups is being launched by the Halo Business Angel Network (HBAN), co-led by the organisation’s first woman chair.
BUSINESS
Wyoming News

Paper and paperboard

- Total waste generated 2018: 67.4 million tons (+124.7% change since 1960) - Total sent to landfill: 17.2 million tons (25.6% of total waste generated, -30.9% change since 1960) - Total recycled: 46.0 million tons (68.2% of total waste generated, +804.9% change since 1960) - Total combusted: 4.2 million tons (6.2% of total waste generated,...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Artificial Intelligence start-up InstaDeep raises £74m for expansion

A London-based artificial intelligence start-up has raised 100 million dollars (£74 million) to expand its operations including creating an early warning system for spotting new diseases.InstaDeep announced the funding in a second, Series B, round led by AI investment specialists Alpha Intelligence Capital, CDIB and Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine partner BioNTech The firm will hire new researchers and technicians and expand its presence in the US.Bosses revealed earlier this month they had teamed up with BioNTech to successfully develop an AI-powered system to detect new, high-risk Covid variants, including spotting the Omicron strain of the virus.We see wide-ranging opportunities to deploy...
ENGINEERING
Sourcing Journal

The Five Pillars of Footwear Quality Assurance

The supply chain bottlenecks that have persisted over the past year have led many brands to worry about delivery delays and rising freight and raw material prices. And while getting the shopper the product swiftly is a top priority, brands can’t afford to ignore quality assurance issues that can occur from the source to the store. Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, footwear brands in particular have wrestled with this problem, as more orders are delivered with the incorrect soles, the wrong color or even a different upper material than expected. They’ve also dealt with a high prevalence of mold. When overseas factories first...
APPAREL
Forbes

Steps To A Data-Centric Approach For Better Data Security

Purandar Das, CEO, Co-Founder and Chief Security Evangelist of Sotero. Cybercriminals have leveled up. No longer are they disaffected hoodie-wearing hackers crafting viruses in their parent’s basement. Today’s cybercriminal is socially savvy, organized and well-funded. Cyberattacks keep rising due to a global onslaught of techno genius criminal organizations pumping out malware and planning new attacks. The convergence of state-sponsored efforts to recruit security and programming drives economic crimes internationally. Facing these forces, it’s grown increasingly difficult to keep your company safe.
SOFTWARE

