ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

The Gear that Made Modern Triathlon

By Brian Metzler
triathlete.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBecome a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. Print subscriptions available to U.S. residents only. More Details. Triathlon is still a relatively young sport, but it’s come a long way from its roots in the mid-1970s and early 1980s. If...

www.triathlete.com

Comments / 0

Related
triathlete.com

The Top Pros’ Killer Base-Building Workouts, 2022 Goals, Offseason-ing, and More

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. Print subscriptions available to U.S. residents only. More Details. With most major races still months away, what’s a professional triathlete to do during the in-between? Many scale back the intensity of their workouts...
BOULDER, CO
triathlete.com

Do Something Streak, Day 22: Mark Allen’s At-Home Core and Glute Workout

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+. It’s Day 22 of our Do Something Streak and Mark Allen is back with another Saturday workout—but this time there’s no swim, bike, or run in sight. In this video, you can follow along as Allen guides you through his at-home core and glute workout, exercise by exercise, rep by rep. The total workout should take about 30 minutes.
WORKOUTS
triathlete.com

A Physiological Look At What The Body Goes Through In An Ironman

A good word to describe how triathletes feel after completing a 140.6-mile Ironman triathlon—regardless of age—is old. If you’ve done an Ironman (or multiple) yourself, you know this feeling. You’re stiff all over and your energy level just isn’t what it used to be. Getting up out of a chair is a two-step process, and you’re more inclined to take the elevator than the stairs. An Ironman can be hard on the body.
CHILE
triathlete.com

USAT Announces Gravel Tri Series

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+. Capitalizing on the boom in gravel cycling and racing, USA Triathlon today announced a first-ever gravel triathlon series—which includes a brand new gravel tri national championships.
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
BBC

Commonwealth Games: Jonny Brownlee named in England triathlon team

Olympic triathlon mixed relay gold medallists Alex Yee, Jonny Brownlee and Georgia Taylor-Brown, will compete for England at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Alongside fellow triathlete Sophie Coldwell, they are the first athletes named for the Birmingham Games. Brownlee had suggested he would focus on other events, saying he wanted "new...
SPORTS
triathlete.com

The Triathlete Hour Podcast: Kristian Blummenfelt’s Schedule is Packed

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+. New podcast episodes, with interviews and news, drop on Wednesdays. Be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss anything: iTunes | Stitcher | Soundcloud | Spotify | iHeartRadio.
SPORTS
triathlete.com

There’s No Limiting Sam Holness

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+. This is part of our annual Multisport Movers & Shakers awards, highlighting the people you should know about who are helping to shape the sport in the year to come. Read about all of our 2022 Multisport Movers & Shakers.
SPORTS
The Independent

Cornelius Kersten: It was my mission to end Team GB’s 30-year speed skating wait

It’s taken a lot of adulting for Cornelius Kersten to achieve his childhood dream of competing at the Winter Olympics. Kids don’t drift off with thoughts of broken collarbones, 6am sessions, cold shoulders, coffee start-ups and intricate qualification calculations.But that’s the life that Kersten chose and it’s that path that will lead to him becoming the first long track speed skater to represent Team GB in 30 years in Beijing.“I knew what my mission was and where I wanted to go to and I’ve always just been quietly working towards that,” he said.“Step by step, I got a lot closer....
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eliud Kipchoge
Person
Greg Lemond
triathlete.com

Ask a Trainer: What Cross-Training Activities Are Most Beneficial?

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+. Specificity is golden in all endurance sports; therefore, there’s no replacement for swimming, biking and running if your sport is triathlon. As your level of involvement increases, this becomes more important, and to truly improve, your major focus should be the three disciplines. For elite athletes, any real cross-training is very limited, as triathlon has become close to a year-round sport that requires nearly constant focus.
WORKOUTS
Footwear News

Lindsey Vonn Is Still Moving Fast After Retirement, Swapping Skis for Stilettos & Championing Women in Sports

Dressed in those much-buzzed-about skin-tight Gucci x Balenciaga boot leggings and a Wolford bodysuit from her own Legacy Collection with Head Sportswear, former pro skier Lindsey Vonn is trying to stay warm on set in FN’s New York photo studio, bundling up in her own puffer jacket while the crew tries to crank up the heat. Vonn is in the Big Apple to kick off a book tour and press appearances for her revealing new memoir, “Rise,” which recounts her more than 20-year career on the ski circuit, where she defied skeptics (some of which included her own coaches) to become...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Triathlons#Tyr#University Of California
SPY

The 10 Best Ab Exercises to Torch Your Core in the New Year

It’s officially the new year, a.k.a the perfect time to start a new fitness or workout regimen and meet your health goals. Whether you’re looking for a new treadmill to quicken your mile time, are finally going to pick up cycling or want to start strength training — 2022 is as great a time as ever to get it done. Bulging biceps and sculpted shoulders often get all the love, but six-pack abs? Synonymous with the “beach body,” they’re so desirable partly because of the discipline and hard work required to attain them. And while those washboard abs are often sought-after...
WORKOUTS
Gear Patrol

Today in Gear: Wrap the Week with This Gear News

If you're a regular Gear Patrol reader (or simply love the buzzy EV marketplace), you're already well-aware of Rivian and its blockbuster electric truck, the R1T. That said, Rivian may be expanding outside of the car market and heading into the equally exciting (and rapidly expanding) e-bike space. While nothing has been announced formally as of yet, fans and followers of Rivian have noticed that, just last week, Rivian's most recent patent filing includes several e-bike related terms and possible trademarks. Obviously, because this is only a patent office filing, this is more than likely Rivian's way of protecting itself from external forces tapping into its EV momentum in the e-bike industry. However, given the sheer popularity of Rivian's brand — not to mention its success in the auto market — it wouldn't be all that surprising to expect a Rivian e-bike in the (relatively near) future. Watch this space. Rivian rumors aside, we're looking at Grand Seiko's Japanese-inspired Spring Drive watch, Firestone Walker and Russian River's early "beer collab of the year" candidate and the Ten Thousand pant co-designed by ex-Spec Ops members. This is Today in Gear.
CARS
triathlete.com

The British (Women) Are Coming!

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+. This is part of our annual Multisport Movers & Shakers awards, highlighting the people you should know about who are helping to shape the sport in the year to come. Read about all of our 2022 Multisport Movers & Shakers.
SPORTS
KXAN

Best ski gear

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Skiing is a wonderful way to enjoy the outdoors and get a rigorous workout during the winter months. But choosing the right gear can be a challenge. With so many different products to choose from, finding the gear that you need at your budget can be more time-consuming than getting to the mountain itself. If you’re shopping for a new pair of skis, we recommend checking out the Blizzard ‘Bonafide 97’ skis.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Surfing
NewsBreak
Adidas
NewsBreak
Sports
gearjunkie.com

Gear We Love: Our Favorite Gear This Month

At GearJunkie, we test, use, and rely on all manner of gear — for all seasons and conditions. Take a peek at the products we love this month!. Support us! GearJunkie may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Favorite Gear We Tested in January. Askov...
BEAUTY & FASHION
triathlete.com

Is Time-Restricted Eating Safe for Athletes?

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. Print subscriptions available to U.S. residents only. More Details. When it comes to feeling and performing better, it’s not just what we eat that matters. When we eat also plays a crucial role....
WEIGHT LOSS
Footwear News

The 10 Best adidas Running Shoes, According to Footwear Experts

Three angled stripes — so simple, yet so iconic in the world of sports. This is the adidas logo, a logo seen on the feet of Olympic champions, world record holders and some of the best athletes the world has ever seen. adidas’ role in the sport of running began well before Nike was even a thought. As the second largest athletic shoe company in the world today (Nike is first), adidas makes some of the best sneakers you can buy  — especially for helping you meet new fitness goals this year. How the brand got its start in the running...
APPAREL
triathlete.com

8 Medicine Ball Exercises for a Total Body Workout

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. Print subscriptions available to U.S. residents only. More Details. You don’t need to have an entire arsenal of equipment to your name to get a good strength workout in. In fact, one solid...
WORKOUTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy