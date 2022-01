My disappointment at the Supreme Court’s decision to block mandated vaccination for businesses with over 100 employees is overwhelming. The justices have placed a horrific burden on health care workers who already are at the end of their rope. Now they will be blessed by having to care for hundreds of thousands more unvaccinated people who would have been required to be vaccinated by this mandate. The Supreme Court, instead of giving our medical heroes support and to help our country heal from this pandemic, have now driven one more nail in the health care coffin.

