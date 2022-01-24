Inside The Wildly Hyped Metaverse Real Estate Rush

Integris Real Estate Investments Launches Integris DLV Opportunity Zone Fund. IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Integris Real Estate Investments ("Integris"), a sponsor of direct real estate investments for private investors, registered investment advisors and family offices, announced today that the company has launched Integris DLV Opportunity Zone Fund. The qualified opportunity zone fund seeks to raise up to $25 million in investor capital for the ground-up development and ownership of the Dream Las Vegas, a hotel and casino on the Las Vegas Strip.
