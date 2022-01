Tennessee Titans fans want a change at the quarterback position. The team took on the Cincinnati Bengals in the divisional round of the NFL playoff this past Saturday and quarterback Ryan Tannehill threw three interceptions en route to a 19-16 loss. It was a disappointing loss considering the Titans were the No. 1 seed in the AFC. And because of that, Titans fans want the team to go after Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO