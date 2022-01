Coach Brandon Faircloth and family. Photo by STAR 95.9’s Drew Ivery. Sulphur Springs ISD named Brandon Faircloth the lone finalist for Athletic Director and Head football coach position. Coach Faircloth will come to the Wildcats from Port Neches-Groves, the winningest coach in school history. In his 13 years at PNG, he compiled a 102-51 overall record and made the playoffs in 12 of his 13 seasons. Before serving as head coach of PN-G, he was the offensive coordinator at Odessa-Permian.

FOOTBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO