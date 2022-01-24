ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Supreme Court signals it may outlaw most affirmative action at universities

By David G. Savage, Los Angeles Times
Marietta Daily Journal
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — The Supreme Court agreed Monday to hear a major challenge to race-based affirmative action in the nation’s college and universities, setting the stage for another long-sought win for conservatives. The justices voted to hear a pair of appeals contending that Harvard University, the nation’s oldest...

