Review: Allende's 'Violeta,' an epic South American tale

SOUTH TO AMERICA: A Journey Below the Mason-Dixon to Understand the Soul of a Nation. The soul of America has endured much searching lately. "We are in a battle for the soul of America," President Biden declared on the first...
Shortly before the coronavirus pandemic began, Isabel Allende suffered one of the greatest losses of her life: The death of her mother. On Tuesday, the Chilean author published “Violeta”, a novel that begins and ends with an epidemic and that covers the last 100 years of history through the eyes of a grandmother inspired by her mom, Panchita, one of the women who marked her the most.
Princeton African American Studies professor Imani Perry says the South can be seen as an "origin point" for the way the nation operates. Her book, South to America, reflects on the region's history and traces the steps of an enslaved ancestor. "The South in some ways becomes the repository for the nation's sins, right?" she says. "And then it allows the rest of the country to conceive of itself as relatively pristine."
In Isabel Allende's latest novel, the Chilean author didn't need to go very far for inspiration. Her protagonist in Violeta—the fiercely independent Violeta del Valle—was inspired in part by the author's mother, Francisca Panchita Llona Barrios, who passed away in 2018, aged 97. "There is always something personal...
(Reuters) – Chilean author Isabel Allende heralded the young and female-dominated incoming government of President-elect Gabriel Boric on Monday and said it marked a much-needed changing of the guard of the Andean country’s political leadership. “It’s a new generation rising to power. It’s time for the old windbags...
Lieutenant Dangerous, A Vietnam War Memoir, by Jeff Danziger. With illustrations by the author. Published by Steer Forth Press. 195 pages in paperback. $14.95. It came as a considerable surprise, when I wandered into Barnes and Noble last week, to discover that the nation’s best political cartoonist has written a prose memoir to explore a pivotal period of his long life.
Susan Orlean has always had a soft spot for writing about animals or about people who love animals. And the legend goes that the first story she ever created was called “Herbert, the Near-Sighted Pigeon.” When she was 5 or 6 she couldn’t stop writing about horses, but don’t miss her chapter on mules, which she began to love.
In the new Netflix movie “ The Royal Treatment,” the chief of staff for the prince of a fictional European country accidentally calls a run-down salon in the Bronx to schedule a haircut for His Royal Highness, Prince Thomas. Upon hearing who he says he works for, Izzy, the owner of said salon replies, “Yeah, and I’m the Queen of Genovia” in a thick New York accent.
The one thing Disney Parks prides themselves on is how wonderful their staff aka castmembers are. The parks are known for their cleanliness and their willingness to fulfill any reasonable request for their guests. Unfortunately, as Abigail Disney and Kathleen Hughes point out in their documentary The American Dream and Other Fairy Tales, the Walt Disney Corporation is less than inclined to accommodate their workers.
For most of the 20th century, the world of speculative fiction was a boys’ club – specifically, a white boys’ club. Few women or writers of color were able to break into the genre’s exclusive circle, and those who did, such as Samuel R. Delany – whose “Babel-17” won a Nebula Award in 1967 – […]
First Stage presents a mesmerizing experience in The Watsons Go to Birmingham–1963, which opened last weekend at the Marcus Center’s Todd Wehr Theater. From its opening moments, the show transports us to Flint, Michigan, where the African American Watson family is raising three children with varying degrees of success.
Here's to the art of wordplay and celebrating the beautiful black history quotes and passages that represent the craft of colloquy. Inside are five of the most beautifully written quotes, poems, or passages from black history.
Ah, gothic romance. It is always a dark and stormy night with sexually repressed spinsters. sitting in the parlor of a creaky old mansion with ivy growing inside. The winds howl as the storm rages and a mastiff sits forlornly looking out of the window. A Red Orchid Theatre’s The Moors takes the lid off the staid and murky tales of unrequited passion with a few moments of zen thrown in via Moor Hen and the Mastiff. Yes, there is a governess, a sinister maid, typhus fever, and someone in the attic for the purist. However, The Moors takes DuMaurier, the Brontes, and even Henry James and tells the story behind the tales of our high school reading lists.
Mamoru Hosoda has always played in the realms of fairy tales with his films, be it a story about a mother raising a pair of werewolf siblings in the whimsical and heartbreaking Wolf Children, an orphaned boy and a lone warrior (who so happens to be a bear) coming together in a tale of fatherhood in The Boy and the Beast, or a small child learning to accept his new younger sister with the help of a time-altering magical garden in Mirai. He also has a knack for immersive online worlds and how they blend into reality like the action-packed Summer Wars and his two Digimon Adventure films (Digimon itself being a sort of fairy tale as well), and a soft spot for young romance that’s present in nearly all of his films.
RATED PG (some mild innuendo) BOTTOM LINE A generic combination of royal-themed fairy tale and magical fantasy. In "The King’s Daughter," Kaya Scodelario plays Marie-Josèphe D’Alember, a young woman raised in a convent. Headstrong and rebellious, but musically gifted, she is one day whisked away to Versailles to compose a new piece for King Louis XIV (Pierce Brosnan). There’s little mystery about their relationship — see the film’s title — but there is a twist to this story in the form of a captive mermaid who must be rescued from a terrible fate.
Belle is a modern take on the famous French fairy tale, Beauty and the Beast. Directed by Mamoru Hosoda, the animated film is about a high school student named Suzu who enters a virtual world called U. There, she becomes a popular idol named Belle. It is not long before she crosses paths with a mysterious beast. When she sets out to discover the beast’s identity, she learns about herself.
Berlin-based producer and vocalist J’Kerian Morgan has crafted a sonorous tapestry across four solo albums and a vibrant DJ career. Performing and recording under the artist name Lotic, Water demonstrates their uncanny ability to transmute the theme of water into dynamic soundscapes alchemically. The word Lotic means “of, relating to, or living in flowing water”. Water is one of the most common motifs in art for a good reason; as a necessary element to maintaining life, it can inspire seemingly infinite possibilities. Some usages of water as a motif turn out aesthetically pleasing but ultimately lack depth. Water is a dense and mutable project, a tour de force for what a thematic album can be.
West Village residents have an unexpectedly profound treat this month in Tale as Old as Time, Manhattan-based painter Alejando Otaola’s first solo show now on view in the Revelation Gallery at Saint John’s in the Village, 224 Waverly Place. The first thing that visitors are likely to be...
