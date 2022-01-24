ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Algeria’s leader in Egypt for talks on Libya, Ethiopia dam

 2 days ago

CAIRO (AP) — Algeria’s President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has arrived in Egypt. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi received Tebboune in the Cairo international...

Egypt president urges Sudanese to talk, denies backing coup

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi on Wednesday urged rival factions in Sudan to engage in talks to move forward in their transition to democracy after a coup toppled the civilian-led government.The Oct. 25 military takeover has upended Sudan’s plans to move to democracy after three decades of repression and international sanctions under autocrat Omar al-Bashir A popular uprising forced the military’s overthrow of al-Bashir and his Islamist government in April 2019.Egypt fears that prolonged deadlock would further destabilize its southern neighbor.Following the coup, some Sudanese opposition leaders, including former Foreign Minister Mariam al-Mahdi, suspected that Egypt had given...
Sudan Deputy Leader Meets Ethiopia Defense Minister on Rare Visit

KHARTOUM - Sudan's second most powerful leader met with Ethiopia's defense minister Saturday on a rare visit to Addis Ababa by an official from Khartoum, which comes amid border tensions, officials said. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, widely known as Hemeti, who is number two in Sudan's ruling council, will be in...
Militants' bodies left to rot for years, in symbol of Libya's disarray

MISRATA, Libya (Reuters) - Hundreds of bodies of Islamic State fighters killed in battle years ago are rotting in food freezers outside a Libyan city while authorities work out what to do with them, a grim reminder of the disarray a failed election was meant to address. Stored in a...
A decade later, no end in sight for Libya’s political transition

Two days before Libyans were to go to the ballots for a new interim president on December 24, the country’s election officials finally admitted what had become obvious: the first-round vote would not take place. Citing legal, logistical and security issues, the officials proposed a new date one month later to coincide with already-postponed legislative elections.
Libya's central bank, torn by civil war, says it will unify

CAIRO (AP) — Libya’s central bank says that it has started a process to reunify after being split for years during the country’s civil war. The step towards unification comes after the country’s elections were delayed last month, throwing its transitional to democracy into question. Libya was plunged into chaos after a NATO-backed uprising toppled longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi in 2011 and split the oil-rich North African country between a U.N.-supported government in the capital, Tripoli, and rival authorities based in the country’s east. Since 2014 the bank, which receives the country's oil revenues, also divided between branches on both sides.
Diaspora group: Ethiopia PM open to talks with Tigray forces

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia’s prime minister has said there will be negotiations on a cease-fire between his government and the rival Tigray forces who have been waging war for almost 15 months, the chairman of a diaspora group that had a private meeting with him told The Associated Press.
EU, G5 countries meet amid turmoil in Mali, Burkina Faso

Officials from the European Union and five countries of the north African Sahel are meeting Wednesday as the bloc readies to impose sanctions on Mali and as political turmoil roils Burkina Faso The Europeans are also deeply concerned about the activities of Russian mercenaries in the region. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell is holding talks in Brussels with the foreign ministers of Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger. Burkina Faso, which has been under the control of a military-led junta since Monday, will be represented by its ambassador, Jacqueline Marie Zaba Nikiema.It’s the seventh ministerial meeting of its...
Soldiers seize power in Burkina Faso

Soldiers in Burkina Faso on Monday announced on state television that they have seized power in the West African country following a mutiny over the civilian president's failure to contain an Islamist insurgency. A junior officer announced the suspension of the constitution, the dissolution of the government and parliament, and the closure of the country's borders from midnight Monday, reading from a statement signed by Lieutenant Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba. He said the new Patriotic Movement for Preservation and Restoration (MPSR) would re-establish "constitutional order" within a "reasonable time", adding that a nationwide nightly curfew would be enforced. Hundreds of people gathered to celebrate the military coup in Ouagadougou, welcoming soldiers, honking car horns and waving the national flag.
Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany agree to new talks

WASHINGTON (AP) — Presidential advisers from Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany met for more than five hours Wednesday over the long-running Ukraine conflict, and reached no breakthrough, but promised to meet for new talks in two weeks in Berlin. The French president’s office released a statement after the Paris talks saying the parties support “unconditional […]
Taliban hail Oslo meet as success 'in itself'

On their first visit to Europe since returning to power, the Taliban held landmark talks with Western diplomats in Oslo on Monday over the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, a meeting the Islamist regime's delegation called an "achievement in itself". The international community has however insisted the Taliban must respect human rights before aid can resume as hunger threatens more than half of Afghanistan's population. Having accepted a controversial invitation from Norway, the Taliban were holding talks on Monday with representatives of the United States, France, Britain, Germany, Italy, the European Union and Norway. The closed-door discussions were taking place at the Soria Moria Hotel, on a snowy hilltop outside Oslo, with the Taliban delegation led by Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, who hailed the fact that the meeting took place as a success in its own right.
France's Macron takes own path, seeks dialogue with Russia

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is pushing for dialogue with Russia, despite signs pointing to a potential war amid escalating tensions surrounding Ukraine. It's part of France's post-World War II tradition of carving out its own geopolitical path. Macron is to talk with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday morning. And Macron's office hosted the first face-to-face talks between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators in months. But this diplomacy could undermine efforts for a tough united front by the U.S. and NATO. Moscow has denied it is planning an invasion, but it has massed an estimated 100,000 troops near Ukraine in recent weeks.
Sudanese rally against UN bid to resolve post-coup crisis

Thousands of Sudanese pro-military protesters rallied Wednesday against a UN bid to resolve a political crisis in the country three months after a coup, an AFP correspondent reported. "We don't want external intervention in our country," protester Hamed al-Bashir told AFP outside the UN office.
Putin’s ambitions are bigger than Ukraine, says Fiona Hill: ‘He wants to evict the United States from Europe’

In the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s eyes are on a bigger prize, a top expert on Putin and his country says. “This time,” writes former intelligence officer Fiona Hill in a New York Times op-ed, “Mr. Putin’s aim is bigger than closing NATO’s ‘open door’ to Ukraine and taking more territory — he wants to evict the United States from Europe. As he might put it: ‘Goodbye America. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out.’ ”
