WWE

WWE Announces NXT Stand & Deliver And Hall Of Fame Ceremony For WrestleMania 38 Week

By Andrew Ravens
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe traditional WWE WrestleMania week is back as the company has announced through the Dallas Morning News that Dallas, Texas will...

John Laurinaitis Told Released WWE Star He Was “Old” And “Fat” Before Firing Him

The last few years have been interesting to say the least as the the mass WWE releases have become a very hot topic in the wrestling world. Even though WWE seems to be releasing Superstars at a rapid pace it’s certainly not uncommon for a talent to get cut once WWE feels they’re no longer a good fit for the company. Apparently that’s exactly what happened with Nick Dinsmore, formerly known as Eugene in WWE.
Becky Lynch Responds To Ronda Rousey Return Rumours

With rumours circulating that Ronda Rousey could well be on her way back to WWE, her former rival Becky Lynch has responded to those reports. Posting on her Twitter account, Lynch re-tweeted a news article regarding Rousey’s potential return, sharing a picture of herself with the WWE RAW Women’s Championship captioning the post:
State
Texas State
Bobby Lashley Reacts To Finally Getting His Match With Brock Lesnar, More

During a recent interview with the New York Post to promote the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, Bobby Lashley commented on finally getting his match with Brock Lesnar, what it would mean to win, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On finally getting...
Released WWE Star And Others React To Montez Ford Spot On RAW

Montez Ford of The Street Profits turned heads on last night’s RAW when he held a Superman pose while leaping over the top rope to land on Rey & Dominik Mysterio. As seen in the clip below, Ford held the pose for several seconds before taking out the Mysterios.
Jeff Jarrett Confirms His WWE SmackDown Appearance ‘Came Out Of Nowhere’

During the latest edition of his “My World With Jeff Jarrett” podcast, Jeff Jarrett commented on his recent cameo appearance on WWE SmackDown, how it came about, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On how the SmackDown segment came about: “That kind...
#Hall Of Fame#Wrestlemania#Combat#Wwe Raw
Financial World

Ronda Rousey's come back and Becky Lynch's reaction

PWInsider reported that: "At least one WWE officer flew after the TV episode last week to California to meet Rousey." And it also added: "We can also confirm that, according to WWE sources, Rousey's makeup artist and stylist, when he last worked for WWE, Abraham Esparza, will be at PPV, Royal Rumble, and Raw this week.
Tampa Bay: Bucs Losing Leftwich, MLB HoF Debate, & Bolts Cooper Disrespect

Ronnie & TKras w/ Zac Blobner This Morning: The Bucs have a lot on their plate to deal with, despite being out of the NFL Playoffs after losing to the Rams last Sunday. From Tom Brady on Instagram saying "Thank You", to OC Byron Leftwich unofficially heading to Jacksonville to coach the Jags, to Antonio Brown going on HBO and threatening to sue the team... it's, A LOT. Bucs Radio Voice Dave Moore & Pewter Report's Jon Ledyard help us break it all down, oh AND Saints HC Sean Payton stepping away from New Orleans in there too. Plus, the Bolts back home vs the Devils tomorrow, as Bally Sports Lightning TV Voice Dave Randorf calls the show w/ a bone to pick about Jon Cooper getting shafted by the NHL. Zac handles What's Up Tampa Bay w/ Wacky Turtle News & a game of Would You Rather on the MLB Hall of Fame ONLY inducting Red Sox Legend David Ortiz while shelving Barry Bonds' chances for the final time...
WWE SmackDown Star Returning This Week

According to local advertising, Xavier Woods is expected back on the road this week. It’s unclear if he is cleared to wrestle but he should be in St. Louis this weekend for the Royal Rumble. Woods revealed earlier this month that he injured his plantaris muscle in his calf...
WWE Files New Trademark For ‘The Queen’

On January 19th, WWE filed a new trademark for “The Queen”. It’s unknown whether this trademark pertains to Charlotte Flair or Zelina Vega, who also refers to herself as “The Queen” these days. The trademark is for,. “Mark For: THE QUEEN trademark registration is intended...
Ring Of Honor Announces Hall Of Fame

ROH announced today the launch of their Hall of Fame by issuing the following announcement:. To coincide with Ring of Honor’s 20th anniversary, the company is proud to announce the establishment of the ROH Hall of Fame. Since its inception, ROH has created excellence in professional wrestling by giving...
AEW Wrestler Reportedly Signs New Deal

According to a new report from PWInsider, AEW wrestler Frankie Kazarian has signed a new deal with the company. As of the time of writing, the length of the deal has not been confirmed. Frankie Kazarian has been with AEW since the founding of the company in 2019. When teaming...
WrestleMania weekend NXT show date reportedly set

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... NXT 2.0 Stand and Deliver will return to WrestleMania weekend as the brand’s premiere show of the year, but it comes with a catch. PWInsider is reporting that the current plan is to run the Stand and Deliver event...
The IInspiration Added To WrestleCon 2022 – Details

WrestleCon took to Twitter today, announcing that Impact Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Champions, The IInsipration (Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay), will be appearing at their convention in Dallas, Texas during WrestleMania 38 Week. You can check out an updated list of confirmed talents for the convention below:. * The IInspiration...
WWE NXT 2.0 Viewership For 1/25/22

This week’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0 drew 593,000 viewers on the USA Network, which is up from a week ago that did 587,000. It did a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic, which is up from last week’s 0.11 rating. It ranked #41 in the top 150 shows on cable for the night.
Lita Confirms There Were ‘Potential Opportunities’ Prior To WWE Royal Rumble Return

As seen during last week’s episode of SmackDown, Lita made her return to WWE television and she is confirmed for the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble Match this Saturday night. During a recent appearance on the “Throwing Down with Renee and Miesha” podcast, Lita confirmed the reports that she did have some “potential opportunities” prior to accepting the Royal Rumble invitation. She said,
Digest: Baseball Hall of Fame voting to be announced

Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens, with eight MVPs and seven Cy Young Awards between them, are in the bottom of the last inning in their Baseball Hall of Fame bids. Either they get in Tuesday — and it’s going to be close — or Cooperstown may elude them entirely.
