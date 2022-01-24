ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeep Wagoneer looms large in long wheelbase spec

By Zac Palmer
Autoblog
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer are already the biggest of the full-size American SUVs, outstretching the standard length GM SUVs and the Expedition/Navigator pair by about four inches each. However, the one area Jeep doesn’t have an answer for is versus the extended wheelbase versions of other full-size SUVs. We’re...

www.autoblog.com

pix11.com

2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer

Meet America’s new road trip vehicle. Many people are choosing road trips rather than climbing into a metal tube with snacks and pillows in it; also known as commercial airplanes.Now, the 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer, the rightful king of the SUVs, returns to reclaim his kingdom. Let’s start with...
Autoblog

2022 Ford Bronco Raptor price is just under $70,000

Even though final power and torque numbers aren't out yet, the 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor does have a base price. A Ford representative provided us with the price tag, and it starts at $69,995 including destination charges. That makes it the most expensive Bronco by far, and it even eclipses the starting price on its bigger F-150 stablemate.
Autoblog

Ford explains why the 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor doesn't have a V8

Ford's long-awaited Bronco Raptor landed with 37-inch tires, a track widened by 8.6 inches, reinforced driveline components — and a V6 engine under the hood. While Muscle Car & Trucks learned that the firm's 5.0-liter V8 fits, manufacturing-related constraints kept it out of the hardcore Bronco's engine bay. "The...
gmauthority.com

Extended-Length Jeep Wagoneer Caught Testing

Jeep is working on a new extended-length version of the Jeep Wagoneer, which is set to rival the likes of the Chevy Suburban and the GMC Yukon XL. Now, new photos have emerged that show the extended-length Jeep Wagoneer testing in prototype form out on public roads. This long-wheelbase prototype...
Autoblog

Here's why the 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor is four-door only

While the regular 2022 Ford Bronco can combine just about any powertrain, suspension and wheel combination in both the four-door and two-door configurations, the new Raptor version is restricted to the four-door only. And naturally, we were curious as to the reasons, particularly when the two-door would seem to be lighter, and its smaller size could aid in tighter off-roading.
Autoblog

Ford Blue Advantage extends trial period to 14 days or 1,000 miles

Last year, Ford cranked over a new product called Blue Advantage. This was effectively a certified pre-owned program promising one of the largest selection of certified used Fords, but that wasn't limited to Ford products, and that aimed to provide many of the same used-car shopping services found at retailers like CarMax and Carvana. Shoppers could take test drives from their own homes, vehicles were sold with guaranteed pricing and came with warranties and roadside assistance. The program also offered a four-day, 200-mile return policy for unsatisfied customers. Ford said only one percent of buyers brought their cars back, but the automaker is improving the test phase. CarsDirect reports that as of February 1, 2022 buyers will have 14 days or 1,000 miles to return vehicles if the dealer has opted into the extended program.
Autoblog

GM to dealers: Stop playing games with 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06

It wasn't even two weeks ago that Ford's VP of sales for the U.S. and Canada decided he needed to tell the dealer body to stop squeezing 2022 F-150 Lightning buyers for more reservation money. The shenanigans risk alienating the very important new customers of a very important new truck. Corvette Action Center reports that now Steve Carlisle, General Motors' president for North America, has done the same thing with the Chevrolet dealer body to stop the same kinds of antics happening with the 2023 Corvette Z06. The problem according to Carlisle is "a small number of Dealers [that] have engaged in practices that do not support a positive sales experience for our customers." Those dealers who don't end such practices will risk losing their Z06 allotments.
Truth About Cars

Abandoned History: General Motors’ High Technology Engine, and Other CAFE Foibles (Part II)

In our last edition of Abandoned History, we covered the years leading up to the release of the Cadillac High Technology V8. Used almost exclusively in 1981, the disastrous V8-6-4 had a primitive engine management system that could deactivate either two or four cylinders on Cadillac’s traditional V8. And while the idea was sound, the technology and engineering behind it were not. Cadillac was left in a bind and needed a replacement engine immediately. But the engine of choice was not finished, and not ready for primetime. Ladies and gentlemen, welcome the medium-rare HT4100.
localsyr.com

2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer: America’s road trip vehicle

Many people nowadays are choosing road trips before climbing into a metal tube with snacks and pillows in it. Also known as commercial airplanes. I took the family out on a road trip, and we had the luxury of testing this 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer. The rightful king of the...
MotorBiscuit

7 Crucial 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Facts You Need to Know

I’m having trouble naming the 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer that I’m reviewing this week. But the song that says, “Getting to know you, getting to know all about you seems to work. I am getting bright and breezy because of the beautiful things I’m learning about the Jeep Grand Wagoneer day by day”. There are a few facts that you really need to know.
Autoblog

2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer McIntosh audio system: It's the best

Evaluating audio systems as a car reviewer is sticky business. Even if my colleagues and I have listened to hundreds (if not thousands) of audio systems over the years, we’re not audio professionals. There are folks out there whose job it is to be those audio professionals, and we should listen to them.
CarBuzz.com

Rare Stick-Shift Dodge Caravan Turbo Is In Mint Condition

Everyone has their definition of what a cool car is. To some, thrilling muscle cars such as the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat are as awesome as it gets, but to others, this rather rare 1989 Dodge Caravan LE Turbo with a stick-shift manual gearbox is a truly special specimen. If you agree, you'll be glad to know that one of these has come up for sale.
CNET

2022 Ford Bronco Raptor brings monster energy

A Ford Bronco Raptor has been rumored practically since the iconic SUV was reborn in July of 2020, and those rumors have proved true. On Monday the new model debuted in all its broad-shouldered, steroidal off-road glory. This 4x4 is a caffeinated energy drink come to life. Ford officials won't...
Motorious

Custom First Gen Corvette Restomod Will Make Jaws Drop At Auction

This car is the perfect vehicle for any classic Corvette enthusiast with a passion for speed and style. Custom Corvettes are some of the most excellent cars on the enthusiast automotive market because of their incredible versatility and style that combines the best of 1960s design with modern tech and driving innovations. While we see a ton of C2s and C3 variations of these cars, it is pretty tricky to find first-generation Corvettes that have been changed from the original state at all. Purists are particularly protective of these cars as they represent the early stages of the Corvette name that has grown to nearly unbelievable proportions. So many enthusiasts are faced with the difficult decision of finding a scrapped shell, restoring it, and restomodding it or chopping up an already good condition car and risk damaging the vehicle permanently. That was until this car rolled onto the classic restomod scene.
