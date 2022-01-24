Jeep Wagoneer looms large in long wheelbase spec

Last year, Ford cranked over a new product called Blue Advantage. This was effectively a certified pre-owned program promising one of the largest selection of certified used Fords, but that wasn't limited to Ford products, and that aimed to provide many of the same used-car shopping services found at retailers like CarMax and Carvana. Shoppers could take test drives from their own homes, vehicles were sold with guaranteed pricing and came with warranties and roadside assistance. The program also offered a four-day, 200-mile return policy for unsatisfied customers. Ford said only one percent of buyers brought their cars back, but the automaker is improving the test phase. CarsDirect reports that as of February 1, 2022 buyers will have 14 days or 1,000 miles to return vehicles if the dealer has opted into the extended program.
