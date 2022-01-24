Jeep Wagoneer looms large in long wheelbase spec

This car is the perfect vehicle for any classic Corvette enthusiast with a passion for speed and style. Custom Corvettes are some of the most excellent cars on the enthusiast automotive market because of their incredible versatility and style that combines the best of 1960s design with modern tech and driving innovations. While we see a ton of C2s and C3 variations of these cars, it is pretty tricky to find first-generation Corvettes that have been changed from the original state at all. Purists are particularly protective of these cars as they represent the early stages of the Corvette name that has grown to nearly unbelievable proportions. So many enthusiasts are faced with the difficult decision of finding a scrapped shell, restoring it, and restomodding it or chopping up an already good condition car and risk damaging the vehicle permanently. That was until this car rolled onto the classic restomod scene.

BUYING CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO