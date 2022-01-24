ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

How the pandemic’s unequal toll on people of color underlines U.S. health inequities | Opinion

By Guest editorial
 2 days ago
From the earliest days of the pandemic, COVID-19 has wrought a far higher toll in communities of color than in the general population – thrusting the long-standing issue of health disparities in the U.S. into the attention of public health officials and the general public. Even though non-Hispanic...

