How the pandemic’s unequal toll on people of color underlines U.S. health inequities | Opinion

For many of us, the furthest thoughts from our minds the last two years have been, I need to see a dentist. During a reeling pandemic, people tend to prioritize safety, doing as much as they can to avoid catching COVID. Visiting the dentist can already be a frightening experience, from the sharp instruments to the ear-piercing drills, but the pandemic has given new reasons for Americans to avoid their check-ups: fear of viral transmission. Despite confirmation that the odds of catching COVID from your dentist remains low, many Americans have stayed away—and are seemingly paying for it. Since March 2020, the U.S. has seen a steep decline in oral health. One study showed that “nearly half of US adults reported delaying going to the dentist or receiving dental care due to the COVID-19 pandemic.” And a survey commissioned by the American Association of Endodontists revealed that not only has the pandemic caused Americans to delay going to the dentist, but many have altered their daily oral hygiene routines, with 31% “snacking more on sweets," 24% flossing less frequently" and 23% not flossing at all.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 8 DAYS AGO