Created off of a British series with the same name, The Circle made its debut on Netflix in 2020 and has been running for three seasons straight. With a fourth and fifth season already confirmed, viewers are yet to experience the best and worst of The Circle in its entirety. With the show, we never know what to expect. If a player is not being upgraded to a ‘joker’ with superpowers, another is being given a second chance, and when we think we have seen it all, in comes a player’s clone. We see the drama unfold on screen, and never what happens behind the scenes. Here are some juicy details that have been revealed by part of the cast in the past:

TV SERIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO