Visual Art

Casa Fly by BEEF Architekti

homeadore.com
 2 days ago

Casa Fly is a magnificent stone residence in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, designed in 2020 by BEEF Architekti, an architecture firm based in Bratislava, Slovakia. Mallorca is an island full of beautiful natural landscapes together with picturesque stone towns full of history and tradition. We came as unaware visitors, who learned...

homeadore.com

homeadore.com

Casa Play Black by Bodà-Architetti

Casa Play Black is a chic home located in Turin, Italy, redesigned in 2021 by Bodà-Architetti. The project rethinks the interior spaces of an early twentieth-century villa on the hill of Turin, a few steps from the Basilica of Superga. The original division of the rooms is modified by...
INTERIOR DESIGN
homeadore.com

Piera House by Fran Silvestre Arquitectos

Piera House is a minimalist house located in Burriana, Spain, designed in 2021 by Fran Silvestre Arquitectos. The project talks about setting limits and their permeability. The first border is established between the street and the free space of the house, in Burriana, as in many municipalities the regulations establish a maximum dimension for the opaque fence and the rest of the height with a permeable materiality. We decided, perhaps influenced by the gate that Andreu Alfaro together with Emilio Giménez designed both in the house and in the sculptor’s studio, to make this border as an opaque filter for the views and penetrable for light and air, with a constant materiality in full height. This fine line built with aluminum profiles, which are arranged at an angle that prevents the view from the outside, draws a patio with almost the entire available surface. The heated area is limited by large-format glass carpentry, creating the feeling that the entire plot is the main space of the house. The dimension of the water pond seeks to broaden the perception of the spaciousness of this space.
INTERIOR DESIGN
homeadore.com

Argo House by Megowan Architectural

Argo House is a contemporary house located in South Yarra, Australia, designed in 2021 by Megowan Architectural. Located in South Yarra, Argo is a sophisticated family home that capitalized fully on every square mm of its compact 214 sqm inner urban site. The design and massing carefully edit and respond to difficult planning interfaces at each boundary and organization of the home were set up to overcome the associated challenges of a south-facing rear yard. All ground floor spaces and circulation pinwheel around a central northeast-facing courtyard which serves not only as a welcome focal point to the entry sequence of the residence but also injects natural light deep into the principal living spaces of this high caliber home.
HOME & GARDEN
ArchDaily

Casa 22 Avellaners / Guillem Carrera

Text description provided by the architects. The location of this house is part of the expansion of the urban area that was developed in Santes Creus at the end of the 20th century and the beginning of the 21st century to obtain two public pieces for equipment and parking for visitors to the monastery. In addition, a new residential area of single-family homes was created between dividing walls, which has been consolidated over the last twenty years.
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vernacular Architecture#Photography#Casa Fly#Pedra En Sec#Unesco#House
homeadore.com

Killora Bay House by Tanner Architects

Killora Bay House is a lovely holiday home located in Bruny Island, Australia, designed in 2021 by Tanner Architects. Overlooking the D’Entrecasteaux Channel, Killora Bay is a seasonal holiday home designed for a young family and friends. The house sitting and form are heavily conditioned by its delicate environmental setting.
HOME & GARDEN
homeadore.com

Modernism Milan by Massimiliano Camoletto Architects

Modernism Milan apartment is a chic modernist home located in Milan, Italy, designed in 2020 by Massimiliano Camoletto Architects. Comfortable and bright 3,30 cm high ceiling flat, on the 2nd floor of a mid-century elegant building, located in one of the most authentic residential neighborhoods of Milan. The floor area...
INTERIOR DESIGN
homeadore.com

Sassen Residence by Salt Architects

Sassen Residence is a contemporary house located in Cape Town, South Africa, designed in 2019 by Salt Architects. Nestled in a valley next to the Disa River, this virgin plot of land is surrounded by various peaks of Table Mountain National Park in Cape Town, South Africa. The larger area is known as Hout Bay, with the Afrikaans word “hout” meaning wood, referencing a large number of Yellow Wood trees the original Dutch Settlers found in the area when first arriving in the Cape. The area has mostly kept its rural character throughout the development of the greater Cape Town area with some of the larger plots exceeding a hectare in size.
HOME & GARDEN
homeadore.com

Trullo GT by Reisarchitettura

Trullo GT is a traditional stone house located in Ostuni, Italy, redesigned in 2020 by Reisarchitettura. The structure is located in a terraced land with an olive grove and a view on the surrounding valley, the original part includes a typical Ostuni tower with two rooms, a trullo, and an independent lamia, the extension consists of a new trullo and lamia with tuff vault in line with the traditional buildings of the place. The project has paid particular attention to the use of materials and construction systems typical of the area. The builder brought his experience as a “maestro trullaro”, a builder specialized in these typical constructions.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Spain
Europe
ArchDaily

Casa Chulavista / Luis Carbonell

Text description provided by the architects. Immersed in an abundant natural valley environment, the project is located a few hours from Mexico City near Valle de Bravo, a place set apart by its splendid flora and fauna. Casa Chulavista is a getaway residential complex built within the facilities of Rancho Chipicas, an enclosure for the agriculture of organic products as well as other farm activities.
AGRICULTURE
homeadore.com

Attic Apartment with a Black Box by Komon Architekti

Attic Apartment with a Black Box is a modern two-level home located in Prague, Czech Republic, designed in 2021 by Komon Architekti. We are in the attic of a 1930s townhouse in Prague Libeň. An apartment was built here in the 1990s. But there were too many rooms, more than the client needed, anyway. The joy of open attic space was lost in the clutter. Our task was to find it again.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Atlas Obscura

Hotel Casa Grande Wall

Taxco de Alarcón is known as a Mexican viceregal city where most of its constructions date from the New Spain Baroque period. At that time, those who could not afford to have elaborate facades carved in quarry asked to decorate the walls with illustrations made with pebbles at the time of construction.
LIFESTYLE
homeadore.com

The Barn by Alexis Dornier

The Barn is a beautiful wooden structure that is part of the Uluwatu Surf Villas in Balikpapan, Indonesia, designed by Alexis Dornier in 2021. This building is in all its major components made of ethically sourced reclaimed timber (kaltimber). The 16 unevenly bent and twisted columns were once part of...
INTERIOR DESIGN
