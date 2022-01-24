ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

All of Alan Jackson’s Studio Albums, Ranked

By Bobby Moore
B105
B105
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Alan Jackson's talents as a songwriter and singer have placed all but six of his 46 career singles in the Top 40. Over half of those...

b105country.com

Comments / 0

Related
Lonestar 99.5

Kane Brown’s Next Album Will Be an All-Country Project, After All

"Famous Friends" was a chart-topping hit duet for Kane Brown and Chris Young in 2021, even ending the year as Billboard's most-played song on country radio. But it's possible that the song might never have even come out at all if Brown hadn't been a little quick on the draw with sharing a clip of the song on social media.
MUSIC
countrymusicnewsblog.com

Kelsea Ballerini’s Acclaimed Studio Album “kelsea” Now Certified Gold!

Gearing up for a massive new year, two-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated multiplatinum songwriter, producer, and author Kelsea Ballerini parlays the energy and success of a banner 2021 into what promises to be an even brighter 2022. Along the way, she has quietly emerged as one of the most impactful artists in country music and popular culture at large.
CELEBRITIES
themusicuniverse.com

Maren Morris announces third studio album

Maren Morris has set her third studio album, Humble Quest, for March 25th via Columbia Nashville. The country superstar shared the news via social media on Thursday (Jan 13th) with photos of the album’s packaging and track listing. “It turns out, this pandemic did humble me,” Morris pens in...
MUSIC
KIX 105.7

Ranking All 60 of George Strait’s No. 1 Songs

Since releasing his first single, "Unwound," in 1981, George Strait has become one of country music's most iconic artists. Over the course of his incredible career, he's racked up 60 No. 1 hits: more than any other performer in history. On top of that feat, Strait has sold over 100...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Combs
Person
Alan Jackson
101.5 KNUE

All of Faith Hill’s Singles, Ranked

Since her 1993 debut, Faith Hill hasn't just been one of the most successful recording artists in country music: She's been one of the most successful recording artists in any genre. For the past 28 years, Hill has put out hit after hit; they've spanned styles, from traditional country to...
MUSIC
B105

Top 10 Country Albums of the 1990s

Country music came into its own in a big way during the 1990s. With more FM radio stations offering artists exposure, blockbuster album sales followed -- as did superstardom for acts such as Shania Twain and Garth Brooks, both of whom had multiple full-length projects be certified diamond, for shipping in excess of 10 million albums.
MUSIC
wnypapers.com

Casting Crowns releases new studio album, 'Healer'

On Friday, multi-Platinum-selling, Grammy Award-winning group Casting Crowns released a new studio album, “Healer.” This album follows the group's 2018 release, “Only Jesus,” which delivered two No. 1 radio singles along with the RIAA Gold certification for the title track and RIAA Platinum certification for "Nobody.”
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Studio Albums#Christmas#Songwriting#A Hall Of Fame
The Independent

The Beatles albums ranked in order of greatness

On 26 September 1969, the last album recorded by The Beatles was released. More than five decades after the Fab Four split, the world is still fascinated by the music of the greatest pop group ever. During their lifetime, The Beatles released a dozen studio albums – I don’t include 1967’s Magical Mystery Tour as it was originally only released as a double EP in the UK, and was only bulked up for subsequent re-releases with various singles and non-album tracks much later. Almost all Beatles albums are great in their own way and I’m sure we all have our...
MUSIC
94.3 Jack FM

The Scorpions’ release title track from upcoming studio album, ‘Rock Believer’

The Scorpions have just released the title track of their forthcoming studio album Rock Believer, which is due out on February 25. The tune, which is available now via digital formats, combines a catchy melody sung by frontman Klaus Meine with soaring rock accompaniment highlighted by harmonized guitar solos. Meine,...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Earl Sweatshirt's Fourth Studio Album "SICK!" Is Here

In 2018, Earl Sweatshirt released his third studio album, Some Rap Songs after nearly three years of remaining largely under the radar. However, the album seemingly became, a launching pad for a new era in his career. He followed it up in 2019 with Feet Of Clay, and at top of 2022, he's returned with his fourth studio album, SICK! Made of up a tight 10-song tracklist with a run-time of a little under 25-minutes, Earl Sweatshirt's new album is his glossiest project in the past five years. ZelooperZ and Armand Hammer appear as featured guests on the project and The Alchemist, Black Noi$e, Ancestors contribution production, the Young Guru-mixed project surely won't disappoint.
MUSIC
Cleveland.com

Cleveland musician Brian Alan Hager releases debut solo album

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Brian Alan Hager is his own band. The Cleveland singer-songwriter released his debut solo album “The Condition of Things” on Monday, Jan. 24. In the album, you’ll hear laid-back soft-rock tunes with otherworldly synth pieces breaking into the mix. Songs like “Living In Today,” “Walk It Off” and the bluesy “Frightened We Fall” serve as mantras, promoting peace and self-acceptance.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
940wfaw.com

Avril Lavigne’s Seventh Studio Album Drops In February

Avril Lavigne announced Friday (Jan. 14th) that her new album, Love Sux, is due out February 25, 2022 via Travis Barker’s DTA Records. The 12-track LP marks the first new music to be released from the star since 2019. The Grammy nominated singer’s seventh studio album is set to...
MUSIC
phillyvoice.com

Lizzy McAlpine releases heartbreak track 'all my ghosts,' details second studio album

Lizzy McAlpine has only recently gained mainstream success as an artist, but she has been recording and releasing original music since she was a student at Berklee College of Music in 2018. With the release of the third song off her latest project, the Montgomery County native's sometimes angry, always in-her-feelings sound is something to watch out for.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KFIL Radio

Every Lorrie Morgan Album, Ranked

In 1989, country music gained one of its strongest new voices in Lorrie Morgan, a seasoned performer with a Nashville legacy and a seriously powerful voice. After her debut album Leave the Light On, Morgan went on to release 11 more albums packed with killer ballads, excellent covers and plenty of hard-country classics in between.
MUSIC
EDMTunes

Excision Releases Fifth Studio Album, ‘Onyx’

Today is the day many have been waiting for – the official release of Excision’s fifth studio album, Onyx. Released via Excision’s own Subsidia label, Onyx is the welcome follow-up to 2018’s Apex and a perfect way to kick off 2022. The 17-track LP features collaborations...
MUSIC
B105

B105

Duluth, MN
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

B105, plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy