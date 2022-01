Frank Ocean has carved out a space for himself as one of the most thoughtful lyricists of the last decade, drawing empathetic character studies and philosophical takes on his own nostalgia. So 2012’s “Lost,” a sketch of the lives of a drug dealer and his mule-girlfriend, isn’t the most obvious candidate for a viral TikTok dance. But given the boundlessness of content on the internet, the song’s chorus is now the foundation for some simple but flashy footwork.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 12 HOURS AGO