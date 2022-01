The new season of the BLAST Premier CS:GO circuit is set to kick off on Friday, Jan. 28 with the beginning of the Spring Groups. A total of 12 BLAST partners will be split into groups of four teams each. Half of the squads will punch their tickets to the $425,000 BLAST Premier Spring Finals in June, while the bottom half will have to play in the Showdown in April, where they’ll have an extra chance to make it along with teams that qualify via a regional competition or receive a direct invite.

