While Teton County, Wyoming has not experienced any avalanche incidents as yet this winter, the danger is certainly there now and it may be only a matter of time. The Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center is advising dangerous avalanche conditions exist at the upper elevations, where the weight of a single person could trigger a high consequence slab avalanche with depths up to 5 feet.

TETON COUNTY, WY ・ 23 DAYS AGO