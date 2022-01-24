Colleen Desmond

When talking about the hub of creativity, fashion is among the first sectors that come to mind. The fashion industry has been around for almost forever and has carved its way into our cultures and traditions. Clothes will always be important to people no matter in what society they reside. Being a fashion designer can be a challenging, demanding, and faced-paced job. Desmond is a fashion designer in one of the world’s fastest cities and the hub of fashion: New York City. This is where fashion designer Desmond calls home. With the introduction of Desmond’s new brand, Dominate, he is pushing the fashion industry into a new era using his skills, passion, and determination. He is doing all of this at the incredibly young age of 20.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 2 DAYS AGO