Jermaine Burton is on the campus of the University of Alabama. He chose to transfer to the Crimson Tide on Sunday after entering the NCAA transfer portal. Burton, a California native, played two seasons with the Georgia Bulldogs as a wide receiver. The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder totaled 26 receptions for 497 yards and five touchdowns in 2021. He collected 53 catches for 901 yards receiving and eight scores in two years. Traeshon Holden, a rising junior receiver for Alabama, played the role of recruiting Burton to the Tide from the portal.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO