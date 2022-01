If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Note that prices and deals are accurate as of press time but may be subject to change. Whether on the silver screen, scrolling through Instagram or on the pages of a magazine, you can find footage of celebrities anywhere and everywhere crying tears of joy, diving into the ocean during their beach getaway, or working up a sweat during an intense workout. No matter the scenario, their mascara seems to always be intact. So, what’s the secret to...

MAKEUP ・ 2 DAYS AGO