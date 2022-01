From Chief Justice Steven Gonzalez's majority opinion in State v. Grocery Manufacturers Ass'n:. Voters have a right to know who funds their elections. To enforce that right, candidates and political committees are required to disclose their contributors or face a penalty for failing to do so. We are asked today whether the penalty for intentionally concealing the source of political contributions may be based on the amount concealed. We conclude that it may and accordingly affirm….

