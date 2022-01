The latest count of elk on the National Refuge is 6,730, up nearly a thousand from a week ago. According to Senior Wildlife Biologist Eric Cole, average available forage at key index sites is 1,150 lbs. per acre. Average snow depth at these sites was 9 inches, and except in areas where previous elk foraging activity had compacted the snow, the forage was accessible beneath the snow all the way to the ground. Consequently, supplemental feeding is not immediately necessary.

ANIMALS ・ 14 DAYS AGO