NINE's strategy to focus on dissolvable plugs will enable it to take a larger share of the overall plugs market in the US and internationally. Nine Energy Service (NINE) will continue to benefit from increased drilling activity in the Permian in the short to medium term. But some headwinds await in the natural gas-heavy Haynesville and Northeast due to the falling gas price. However, I think the average revenue per job will increase because demand for the premium dissolvable plugs will increase as the overall production rises.

INDUSTRY ・ 3 DAYS AGO