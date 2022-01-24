ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

U.S. Supreme Court to hear challenge to race-conscious college admissions

By Thompson Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 2 days ago
(Reuters) – The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a bid to bar Harvard University and the University of North Carolina from considering race in undergraduate admissions in a case that imperils affirmative action policies widely used to increase the number of Black and Hispanic students on American...

Sportico

Justice Breyer Retirement a Setback for NCAA Traditionalists

The retirement of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer will alter the Court’s dynamics, including in regard to college sports cases. Breyer, 83, has expressed support for the traditions of college sports—a sharp contrast to more critical viewpoints shared by Justice Brett Kavanaugh and others. Breyer’s retirement is not yet official, though NBC News, the Associated Press and other national media have reported on it. After Breyer’s retirement is formally announced, President Joe Biden will interview candidates for the nomination. During the 2020 presidential election and at other times, Biden has pledged to nominate the first black woman to the Court....
CONGRESS & COURTS
