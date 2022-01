It’s not politically correct to call the COVID-19 virus that has killed 6,000,000 people globally in a worldwide pandemic by the name of it’s origin region, Wuhan, China. In fact, it can get you banned from social media sites like Twitter and Facebook. Although the media and the government initiative called the COVID-19 pandemic the “Wuhan Virus” at the outset of the pandemic in 2020, it was quickly cleansed to be referred to as simply, COVID-19.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 11 HOURS AGO