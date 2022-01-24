ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Woman, teen shot Sunday in Baltimore

By Charlie Dwyer
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BALTIMORE, MD – A woman and teenage male were both shot Sunday afternoon in Baltimore. On January 23, 2022,...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Shore News Network

Woman reported missing since January 3rd in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA – A 33-year-old woman has been reported as missing by the Philadelphia Police Department. The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating 33-year-old Missing Person Claytona Tillman. She was last seen on Monday, January 3rd, 2021, at 8:00 A.M., female doesn’t have a living address/homeless.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

Wanted: Suspect for Shooting Incident/Victim in the 35th District [VIDEO]

PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a January shooting. On Monday, January 17, 2022, around 2:15 am, 35th District Officers responded to a shooting on the 5000 block of North 5th Street On arrival, Officers located the complaint, being treated by Medics for a single gunshot wound to the left calf. The male offender fired several shots before fleeing in a black sedan, possibly a BMW south on North 5th Street. The video depicts a physical dispute between the offender and another male moments before the offender retrieves a firearm from the rear of the black sedan.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Shore News Network

Police seeking person of interest in Friday murder

NEW ORLEANS, LA – The New Orleans Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a subject identified as a person of interest in the ongoing investigation of a homicide on January 21, 2021 in the 2700 block of Marigny Street. Through investigation, NOPD Homicide Unit detectives have developed Corey...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Shore News Network

Police seeking home invasion, robbery suspect

PHILADELPHIA, PA – On January 10, 2022, at approximately 4:15 AM, the suspect, an unknown black male, was captured on surveillance video entering a residence in the 1900 block of League Street through the garage area. While inside the suspect removed some items from a shelf and left. Moments later the suspect returned. This time the suspect entered the living quarters and after a few minutes later the suspect leaves carrying several items.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

Homeless man shooting cars on Portland freeway recently threatened to shoot up public library

PORTLAND, OR – Shortly after noon on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, Central Precinct and North Precinct officers began responding to calls regarding damage to vehicles being driven northbound I-405, between the Southwest Columbia overpass and the Fremont Bridge. Ultimately five separate calls came in. No one reported injuries, just damage including broken windows and dents.
PORTLAND, OR
Shore News Network

Columbus mourns the loss of veteran police officer

COLUMBUS, OH – The City of Columbus is mourning the loss of a veteran police officer today after he passed away unexpectedly. Officer Robert F. Smallwood died unexpectedly on January 22, 2022. Officer Smallwood began his career with Columbus Police as a member of the 110th recruit class. He spent his entire 15-year career working Patrol on Zone 2, working on 9 and 14 Precinct. His current assignment was working 9 Precinct A Company. He will be greatly missed by those who had the pleasure of knowing and working with him.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Crime Stoppers
Shore News Network

ICE HSI, southwest Texas police department arrest 3 shooting suspects involved in a capital murder case

DEL RIO, Texas – Three southwest Texas men were arrested Jan. 19, for their role in a Capital Murder case resulting in the death of a 11-year-old child. Special agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) assigned to the Del Rio office assisted the Del Rio Police Department (DRPD) during their search for the three suspects.
DEL RIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

78K+
Followers
43K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy