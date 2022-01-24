Woman, teen shot Sunday in Baltimore

PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a January shooting. On Monday, January 17, 2022, around 2:15 am, 35th District Officers responded to a shooting on the 5000 block of North 5th Street On arrival, Officers located the complaint, being treated by Medics for a single gunshot wound to the left calf. The male offender fired several shots before fleeing in a black sedan, possibly a BMW south on North 5th Street. The video depicts a physical dispute between the offender and another male moments before the offender retrieves a firearm from the rear of the black sedan.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 5 HOURS AGO