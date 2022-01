(Richmond, IN)--There’s a difference in someone dying with Covid-19 or because of Covid-19. Either way, it’s counted as a Covid-19 death. Dr. Thomas Huth talked about how that applies to Wayne County when he appeared as a guest Thursday night on the WCTV’s In-Focus program with host Eric Marsh. Of the 148 Wayne County residents who have died since the Delta variant last summer, only three were vaccinated and boosted. But here is what Huth says about those three. "One was a person who actually died of something else who happened to also be infected with Covid-19. That person died of heart problems, not from Covid-19 infection - or no Covid-19 complications. The other two were people who you would expect not to have a good response to vaccination. One was a cancer patient on chemotherapy. The other was a transplant patient." And here’s more on the 148 who have died since Delta. "Out of the 148 deaths, 33 were people who were quote-unquote fully vaccinated, Huth explained. There were two deaths counted as Covid-19 deaths Thursday.

WAYNE COUNTY, IN ・ 6 DAYS AGO