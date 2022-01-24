ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Some Patients With Macular Degeneration Could Stop Monthly Eye Injections

By Amy Norton
HealthDay
HealthDay
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34S6Za_0duBIj3e00

MONDAY, Jan. 24, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Injection medications can save the vision of older people with macular degeneration, but the ongoing regimen is taxing. Now a preliminary study raises the possibility that some patients can safely be "weaned off" the treatment.

Researchers found that of just over 100 patients they treated with the eye injections, nearly one-third were able to "pause" the therapy within the first year. And of those followed for at least two years, most did not need to restart.

Experts stressed that the findings are early and do not identify which patients might safely take a treatment break, or possibly even stop.

"Weaning is an interesting concept," said Dr. Emily Chew of the National Eye Institute (NEI) in Bethesda, Md., which helped fund the research.

But at the moment, she said, it is not a standard practice, and one of the big questions is: How do you "pick" patients who can stop treatment without endangering their vision?

Age-related macular degeneration, or AMD, is the leading cause of vision loss in the United States, according to the NEI. The disease damages the macula, a part of the eye's retina that is responsible for sharp, straight-ahead vision.

In the most serious form, called "wet" AMD, new blood vessels form in the back of the eye, leaking blood and other fluids, and scarring the macula. Not long ago, Chew said, patients with the condition would suffer rapid vision loss.

But in 2006, the first anti-VEGF medication was approved to treat wet AMD. VEGF, which stands for vascular endothelial growth factor, is a protein that promotes new blood vessel growth. Blocking it in the eye can stabilize wet AMD in most people, and improve vision in some.

"We are very lucky to have these drugs," Chew said. "This is a highly successful therapy."

The problem, though, is the burden of regular trips to the eye doctor, indefinitely.

"It's difficult not only for patients, but for the family members who have to take them to their appointments," said Dr. Akrit Sodhi, lead researcher on the new study.

Trials of anti-VEGF drugs used a treatment frequency of every one to two months. But in the real world, where practicality and costs come up, doctors try different tactics, according to Sodhi, an associate professor of ophthalmology at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore.

That includes a "treat and extend" approach: Patients who respond particularly well to the injections have their treatment interval gradually extended.

The question, Sodhi said, is whether some patients can ultimately be weaned off treatment.

For the current study — published online Jan. 18 in the Journal of Clinical Investigation — Sodhi's team reviewed records from 106 patients treated between 2013 and 2020.

Overall, 31% successfully paused anti-VEGF injections within the first year — meaning their eyes showed no fluid buildup or worsening vision for at least 30 weeks off treatment. A handful of other patients were weaned off during year two.

Twenty-two patients were successfully weaned off treatment and followed for at least two years. Of that group, 73% remained treatment-free at the end of year two.

What's clear is that there is no one-size-fits-all regimen for all patients, according to Dr. Rahul Khurana, a clinical spokesman for the American Academy of Ophthalmology.

"This disease is chronic, variable and unpredictable," said Khurana, who was not involved in the study.

After initial trials using monthly injections, doctors learned that that was likely "over-treating" patients and the intervals could be extended, he said.

But whether some can ultimately stop remains an open question, Khurana said. The risk of suspending treatment is that any recurrence of new blood vessel growth could cause vision loss that is not always recovered, he noted.

If researchers can find objective markers that predict patients' likelihood of responding especially well to anti-VEGF injections, that would help. And Sodhi's team found that patients successfully weaned off treatment differed from other patients in their levels of certain proteins in their eye fluids.

Sodhi said more research is needed to see whether any of those proteins can predict treatment responses. As for treatment pauses, he said, no recommendations can be made until larger studies test the concept.

Both Chew and Khurana said there are other ways, both available and under study, to ease patients' treatment burden.

Last year, U.S. regulators approved Susvimo, a version of the anti-VEGF drug Lucentis that is delivered via a tiny implant in the eye. It requires only two visits a year for refills.

And, Chew said, studies are testing whether giving AMD patients equipment for home monitoring can reduce the need for office visits.

More information

The National Eye Institute has more on age-related macular degeneration.

SOURCES: Akrit Sodhi, MD, PhD, associate professor, ophthalmology, Wilmer Eye Institute, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore; Emily Chew, MD, director, division of epidemiology and clinical applications, National Eye Institute, Bethesda, Md.; Rahul Khurana, MD, clinical spokesman, American Academy of Ophthalmology, San Francisco; Journal of Clinical Investigation, Jan. 18, 2022, online

Comments / 0

Related
studyfinds.org

Dried goji berries can protect your eyes from macular degeneration

DAVIS, Calif. — Just one ounce of dried goji berries a day can help prevent or at least delay the onset of age-related vision problems, a new study reveals. Researchers from the University of California-Davis found that eating the fruit improves the health of the eyes, protecting against macular degeneration.
DAVIS, CA
ophthalmologytimes.com

Partnership develops video game software patented for age-related macular degeneration research

A partnership that includes BALANCED Media|Technology, the Retina Foundation of the Southwest and Southern Methodist University is seeking a patent for machine learning software for OCT images aids in identity progression and treatment options. A partnership that includes BALANCED Media|Technology, the Retina Foundation of the Southwest and Southern Methodist University...
ENGINEERING
MedicalXpress

Fat injections could treat common cause of foot pain

A novel technique that transplants a patient's own fat into the sole of their foot could offer relief to those suffering from a common and painful condition called plantar fasciitis, according to University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine researchers. In a pilot study, published today in Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Macular Degeneration#Eye Doctor#Eye Disease#Healthday News#Nei#Vegf
Wyoming News

Common Gout Drug Is Safe in Patients With Kidney Issues

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 26, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Allopurinol, a frequently used gout medication, does not appear to drive up the risk for dying among gout patients who also struggle with chronic kidney disease, new research shows. The finding is based on an analysis of two decades worth of British health records. And it may put to rest recent concerns regarding a well-known drug that both gout patients and kidney disease patients have used for decades to rein in harmfully high uric acid levels. ...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
AMD
Wyoming News

Saline IV Drip Just as Good as Pricier Options in Hospital ICUs: Study

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 26, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Saline intravenous (IV) fluids are as effective as more costly solutions in treating intensive care patients and keeping them alive, Australian researchers report. "Just about every patient admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) will receive intravenous fluids for resuscitation or as part of standard treatment," noted the study's lead author Dr. Simon Finfer. He's an ICU physician and senior researcher at The George Institute for Global Health in Newtown, Australia. ...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Intensive care patients speak with their eyes

Intubated, ventilated, unable to speak: due to their condition, many critically ill patients are unable to express themselves. They can only communicate their wishes and needs, descriptions of symptoms, or pain sensations non-verbally. Eye-tracking systems can facilitate communication, in addition to eye-blinking, lip-reading and similar methods. This has been shown by a research group headed by the Department of General and Trauma Surgery of the BG University Hospital Bergmannsheil in cooperation with the Psychology Faculty at FernUniversität in Hagen. Their research also provides insights into the inner life of critically ill patients. The study was published online in the Journal of Trauma and Acute Care Surgery on 14 December 2021.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Retinal pigment epithelium-specific CLIC4 mutant is a mouse model of dry age-related macular degeneration

Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is the leading cause of blindness among the elderly. Dry AMD has unclear etiology and no treatment. Lipid-rich drusen are the hallmark of dry AMD. An AMD mouse model and insights into drusenogenesis are keys to better understanding of this disease. Chloride intracellular channel 4 (CLIC4) is a pleomorphic protein regulating diverse biological functions. Here we show that retinal pigment epithelium (RPE)-specific Clic4 knockout mice exhibit a full spectrum of functional and pathological hallmarks of dry AMD. Multidisciplinary longitudinal studies of disease progression in these mice support a mechanistic model that links RPE cell-autonomous aberrant lipid metabolism and transport to drusen formation.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
SELF

Free N95 Masks Are Available in These Pharmacies

A week after the White House announced a plan to provide 400 million free N95 masks to people in the U.S., the goods have arrived. The nonsurgical masks, which come from the United States’ National Strategic Stockpile and are set to be distributed via local pharmacies across the country, have reportedly already started arriving in stores. “Last week masks began shipping and arriving at pharmacies and grocers around [the] country,” a White House official told CNN.
PUBLIC HEALTH
iheart.com

CVS, Walgreens, Rite Aid Ready For Mask Distribution

The nation is coming closer to turning the corner on the latest COVID surge. Top expert Dr. Anthony Fauci predicts most states will soon hit the omicron peak and see cases fall by the middle of next month. It's already happening in New York and New Jersey but rural areas will take longer.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BGR.com

These 2 popular frozen foods are being pulled from grocery store shelves

Here’s one of the unfortunate realities that goes hand-in-hand with buying a regular staple of goods from your local grocery store. It’s the fact that safety concerns sometimes result in product recalls to be aware of. A mishap in a manufacturing facility. Packages not correctly labeling all ingredients — all kinds of problems can result in such a recall. In fact, those of you who’ve recently bought spinach from a Lidl store? You’ll for sure want to be aware of this first recall and its details.
FOOD SAFETY
Concord News Journal

Healthy patients are getting infected with Covid-19 in hospitals because infected healthcare workers are sick on the job, experts say

The number of new Covid-19 cases is not going to go down anytime soon as many health experts believe that the country will reach the peak of the Omicron wave next month. While some states are seeing slowing trend in new cases, hospitals and businesses are having hard times to stay operational because of staffing shortages.
HEALTH SERVICES
HealthDay

HealthDay

New York City, NY
13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

HealthDay News in English, written with the non-physician reader in mind. We are the world's largest health news service. All articles are reported and sourced by HealthDay, which does not republish verbatim press releases.

 https://consumer.healthday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy