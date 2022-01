MENENDEZ, COLLEAGUES URGE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION TO REQUIRE MEDICARE TO COVER COSTS FOR RAPID COVID-19 TESTS. JERSEY CITY, N.J. – Senator Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) joined several of his colleagues in urgingU.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra and Administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Chiquita Brooks-LaSure to extend the Biden Administration’s guidance requiring insurance companies to pay for rapid tests to include Medicare.Currently, most private insurance companies are required to cover the cost of up to eight over-the-counter at-home COVID-19tests per person, per month, but the 61 million Americans enrolled in original Medicare or private Medicare Advantage plans do not get this reimbursement benefit.

