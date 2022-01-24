ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sundance 2022 Women Directors: Meet Ondi Timoner – “Last Flight Home”

By Cassandra Nicholson
womenandhollywood.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOndi Timoner is an internationally-acclaimed filmmaker who has the rare distinction of winning the Grand Jury Prize at Sundance twice – for “Dig!” (2004), about the collision of art and commerce, and “We Live in Public” (2009), about the loss of privacy online as predicted in a bunker in NY over...

womenandhollywood.com

Variety

Gutsy Sundance Horror Thriller ‘Piggy’ Broken Down by Director Carlota Pereda

Avoiding the heady and idyllic world of adolescent coming-of-age tales ever-familiar to viewers, Spanish writer-director Carlota Pereda presents a brazen look into the psyches of youth; their faults, rage, and insecurity. In this award-winning short-turned-feature, Pereda, known for nudging the boundaries of genre, delivers a roundhouse kick, annihilating them. “Piggy” (“Cerdita”) is set in a serene but suspect rural town, Extremadura, where our anti-heroine Sara (Laura Galán) emerges, wrought with anxiety and crippling trauma from the abuse she endures at the hands of her hostile and popular peers. Untamed cruelty ensues and, with each heartbreaking take, the viewer becomes Sara and all...
MOVIES
ktvo.com

2022 Sundance Film Festival preview with festival director Tabitha Jackson

Growing up in the Salt Lake City area, I took the Sundance Film Festival for granted. It was just something that happened annually. Every year I'd see a handful of films and visit Park City's Main Street to take in the sights and sounds that came with the riotous 1990s when the parties and hoopla surrounding the festival threatened to steal all of the attention away from the films. I'm terrible at parties, I did get to see some remarkable concerts during that era. One of those shows eventually led to my "Almost Famous" moment when Black Rebel Motorcycle Club asked me, a lowly music journalist for Angela H. Brown at the legendary SLUG Magazine, to go on the road with them.
MOVIES
Roger Ebert

Sundance 2022: Hatching, Piggy, Meet Me In the Bathroom

In containing its Midnight section to six films for its all-virtual edition this year, the Sundance Film Festival delivered a lineup of hard-hitting genre films that felt consistently programmed with the audience experience in mind. Pinwheeling between dark comedies and rock documentaries, leaving space for slasher throwbacks and social satires,...
MOVIES
dailybruin.com

Sundance 2022: Jesse Eisenberg debuts as director, explores family dynamics in new film

Jesse Eisenberg is taking a seat behind the camera. Known for his angsty on-screen roles, the actor has shifted to the director’s chair. His first feature-length film, “When You Finish Saving the World” debuted in the Premieres category of Sundance Film Festival. Starring Julianne Moore and Finn Wolfhard as a mother-son duo with contrasting interests in helping those affected by domestic violence and making music for the masses, respectively, Eisenberg said the film examines divergent viewpoints between people who are inextricably tied together.
MOVIES
filmmakermagazine.com

Sundance Curators and Directors Speak, Along with 16 Films Not To Miss

“Making the shift to an online-only experience was a difficult decision, but it was the right one for the full community,” said new Sundance Executive Director Joana Vicente at the top of today’s opening press conference of the 2022 Sundance Film Festival. While the contours of last year’s largely-virtual (excepting the Satellite Screen events around the country) event were visible last June and then explicitly stated in early December, 2020, this year’s necessary hard-pivot to a largely virtual edition (again, with the Satellite Screens) happened late, in early January, 2022. So, when, as the various programmers all announced themselves by describing their appearances for the visually impaired, Jackson made sure to note the bags under her eyes. “We spent a year designing a beautiful hybrid festival, and then we needed to pivot away for safety to this fully online iteration, with our satellite screens across the US,” she said. “So it’s still a wonderfully designed convergence, all in service of a festival. And the festival is a celebration. We are celebrating having made another trip around the sun together, and then coming back together to make meaning.”
MOVIES
dailydead.com

Sundance 2022 Interview: Writer/Director Riley Stearns on Collaborating with Karen Gillan and More for DUAL

We’re just a few hours away from the world premiere of Dual, the latest cinematic endeavor from writer/director Riley Stearns, which is debuting at 8 pm EST/5 pm PST at the virtual edition of the 2022 Sundance Film Festival (you can find out more about the film on Sundance’s site HERE). In the film, Sarah (Karen Gillan) is diagnosed with a rare and incurable disease, unsure how to process the news. To help ease her friends’ and family’s impending loss, she participates in a cloning procedure called “Replacement.” In her final days, Sarah will have to teach the clone how to live on as Sarah once she’s gone. But things become significantly more challenging when that double is no longer wanted by the original Sarah.
MOVIES
dailybruin.com

Sundance 2022: Q&A: Directors retrace friendship, journey of Ye film ‘jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy’

Three films, two decades, one Ye. The first in a trio of documentaries, “jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy” screened in the Premieres category of Sundance Film Festival. Co-directed by Chike Ozah and Clarence “Coodie” Simmons, the film tracks the two-decade career of rap artist Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. From directing his first music video to supporting him through his mother’s passing, the duo documented West’s career as he grew from a budding Chicago hopeful to a hip-hop titan.
MOVIES
filmmakermagazine.com

Sundance 2022 Critic’s Notebook: Dos Estaciones, Meet Me in the Bathroom

Dos Estaciones, Juan Pablo González, Sundance, Sundance Film Festival, Sundance Film Festival 2022. In the opening sequence of Juan Pablo González’s second feature, Dos Estaciones, DP Gerardo Guerra’s Steadicam roves a tequila farm’s fields as workers chop down agave plants; when they pause for lunch, the camera pans equally slowly, seemingly without planning, to bring whoever’s speaking into frame. In these opening moments, Dos Estaciones could be any one of a number of post-Lisandro Alonso films composed of tracking shots, slow pans and nonprofessional performances by Latin American laborers, differentiated only by the skill and specifics of their execution. A static shot then introduces farm owner, Maria Garcia (Teresa Sánchez), trying and failing to start her car; she gives up and walks to the house trailed by Steadicam. This, too, is a familiar, Gerry-era gesture, and the decision to branch off from the field to follow her doesn’t necessarily definitively announce Maria as the main protagonist. But she indeed is, as Dos Estaciones soon expands its rhythms and possibilities to an unexpected goal: tautly formally controlled and unabashedly tightly plotted melodrama, successfully adducing slow cinema’s shot compositions to more recognizable dramaturgical ends.
MOVIES
dailydead.com

Sundance 2022 Interview: WATCHER Director Chloe Okuno Discusses Shooting in Bucharest and Collaborating with Maika Monroe

This past weekend, director Chloe Okuno celebrated the world premiere of her debut solo feature (she was at the helm of last year’s memorable “Storm Drain” segment in V/H/S/94 featuring fan favorite Raatma), Watcher, which stars Maika Monroe as a young woman who moves with her husband to Bucharest for his job, but she finds herself increasingly paranoid when she suspects that her neighbor is constantly watching her and stalking her around town.
MOVIES
dailydead.com

Sundance 2022 Interview: SPEAK NO EVIL Co-Writer/Director Christian Tafdrup on the Inspirations Behind His Twisted Tale of Terror

This writer has seen a lot of fantastic films during this year’s Sundance Film Festival, but the one movie that left me completely unraveled was Christian Tafdrup’s Speak No Evil (which will be headed to Shudder later this year), and I knew I needed to chat with the filmmaker behind such a devastatingly disturbing film.
MOVIES
womenandhollywood.com

Fox Maxy Named as Sundance Institute’s 2022 Merata Mita Fellow

Fox Maxy (Payómkawichum and Mesa Grande Band of Mission Indians) has been named as the recipient of the 2022 Merata Mita Fellowship, an annual fellowship designed to support Indigenous women-identified artists who are working towards directing a feature film. The honor is named in recognition of Merata Mita (Ngāi Te Rangi/Ngāti Pikiao), one of the first Māori women to write and direct a dramatic feature film.
MOVIES
captimes.com

12 Sundance Film Festival movies to stream at home

The 2022 Sundance Film Festival, running Thursday through Jan. 30, was intended to be a hybrid of in-person events in Park City, Utah, and virtual screenings. But with the surging Omicron variant, festival organizers announced the annual event would go entirely virtual. What’s bad news for chic shops and restaurants...
PARK CITY, UT
Deadline

WME Signs Christian Tafdrup, Danish Director Of Sundance Thriller ‘Speak No Evil’

EXCLUSIVE: WME has signed for representation Christian Tafdrup, the Danish filmmaker whose Sundance Film Festival feature Speak No Evil will be released by the genre streaming site Shudder. The film pic bowed last night. Per Sundance, here is the film’s logline: While on holiday in Tuscany, a Danish family becomes fast friends with a fellow traveling family from the Netherlands. Months later, when an invitation arrives encouraging the Danish family to visit the Dutch in their countryside home, they don’t hesitate to plan a quick getaway. What was supposed to be an idyllic weekend slowly starts unraveling as the Danes try to stay polite in the face of unpleasantness. The filmmaker wrote the script with brother Mads Tafdrup. Tafdrup previously directed the 2017 Danish satire A Horrible Woman in Denmark, and before that he was an actor. He continues to be repped as an actor in Europe by Richard Cook and Steve Cash at London-based Subtitle Talent.
MOVIES
Screendaily

‘Last Flight Home’: Sundance Review

Two-time Sundance winner Ondi Timoner takes an unflinching look at her father’s decision to end his life. Anyone with an elderly parent faces tough choices on what to do for the best. Ondi Timoner’s deeply personal, immensely moving Last Flight Home strikes an instant chord as she documents her ailing father’s desire to end his life. A loving portrait of her father and the family who supports him takes a real emotional hold and seems guaranteed to provoke discussions on what constitutes a good death and who gets to decide.
MOVIES
womenandhollywood.com

“The Power of the Dog” and “CODA” Among the Films Up for PGA Awards’ Top Honor

“The Power of the Dog” and “CODA” are one step closer to becoming Best Picture contenders at this year’s Academy Awards. Nominations for the PGA Awards are in, and both titles are in the running for the night’s top honor, the Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures, which has long been seen as a predictor for the Best Picture noms at the Oscars.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Golda’ Director Guy Nattiv Boards ‘The Criminals’ as Executive Producer (EXCLUSIVE)

“Golda” director Guy Nattiv has joined the Oscar-shortlisted short film “The Criminals” as executive producer. Written and directed by Serhat Karaaslan, a Kurdish director from Turkey, the film centers on a young couple in a small Turkish town looking for privacy. Shortlisted in the live-action short category for the 2022 awards, the film uses genre to discuss the way an oppressive society pushes its civilians to police each other, ultimately turning sex into a subversive act. “The Criminals” is produced by Laure Dahout through her French production company Tiresias Films. The film world premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2020, where...
MOVIES
Essence

Black Women's Stories Are Center Stage At Sundance 2022

Despite a shift in plans, projects premiering at this year's Sundance Film Festival will reflect the ever-changing world that we know around us. For the second year in a row, amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Sundance Film Festival is offering its expansive slate online. Festival Director Tabitha Jackson and Producing Director Gina Duncan initially hoped to do a hybrid festival, offering in-person and virtual screenings. However, amid the Omicron surge, filmmakers and audiences are connecting in the comfort and safety of their own homes. Despite the shift in plans, this year’s films will reflect the ever-changing world that we know around us.
MOVIES
theutahreview.com

Sundance 2022: Last Flight Home unforgettable documentary of unconditional love, profound devotion to ailing father who has prepared to die

Generally, open discussions about death and dying in the U.S. are awkward at best and ignored at worst. It is often said that a son or daughter truly becomes an adult when they lose one or both parents. Yet, even when a parent has a prolonged illness and the inevitable is near, it remains difficult to accept the fate and to put those feelings and fears into comprehensible words. Sometimes, after a parent has died, surviving family members feel guilty in realizing that there are things they could have expressed to their father or mother before they passed. Often, we wish that we had more time to spend with them or tell them how much we love them.
MOVIES

