ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

The Spoon Talks Autonomous Delivery With Serve’s Ali Kashani

By Michael Wolf
TheSpoon
TheSpoon
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Last week, robotics delivery company Serve Robotics announced the company had reached level...

thespoon.tech

Comments / 0

Related
TechCrunch

Nuro’s newest autonomous delivery bot is designed for the masses

The startup, which has raised more than $2.13 billion since former Google engineers Dave Ferguson and Jiajun Zhu founded the company in June 2016, unveiled a third-generation electric autonomous delivery vehicle designed for commercial operations and manufactured in partnership with BYD North America. Nuro has dropped the alpha-numeric nomenclature (R1...
TECHNOLOGY
TheSpoon

CES 2022 Preview: Carbon Origins to Wants to Merge Robot Delivery With the Metaverse

If you’re looking to get a fresh start on a new career in 2022, may I suggest a new occupation as a virtual reality robot delivery driver?. Yes, that’s a job – or at least a new gig – being offered by a startup out of Minneapolis called Carbon Origins. The company, which is building a refrigerated sidewalk delivery robot by the name of Skippy, is looking to assemble a roster of remote robot pilots who will utilize virtual reality technology to pilot Skippy around to businesses and consumer homes.
ELECTRONICS
insideevs.com

Nuro Unveils Third-Gen Autonomous Delivery Vehicle Built With BYD

Autonomous vehicle company Nuro has unveiled its third-generation self-driving electric delivery vehicle in partnership with BYD North America. Simply called Nuro, it's described as the most advanced zero-occupant vehicle designed by the company to date. With the new model, the Mountain View, California-based startup hopes to scale its services to millions of people across the country.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
aibusiness.com

Uber spinoff starts all autonomous deliveries in LA

The company’s robots can operate without human intervention and uses onboard capabilities to ensure safe activity. Serve Robotics has commenced fully autonomous deliveries from its self-navigating robot fleet in Los Angeles, California. The company recently completed the first-ever routine robot delivery without human intervention in designated areas around L.A.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Delivery#Serve Robotics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
freightwaves.com

RAD-M plans delivery bot based on autonomous ROAMEO platform

In automotive parlance, it would be called a skateboard platform. For Robotic Assistance Devices Mobile (RAD-M), it is called Roameo. The Detroit-based subsidiary of Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (AITX) is taking its ROAMEO (Rugged Observation Assistance Mobile Electronic Officer) security robot and developing an AI-driven delivery robot. Still unnamed, the delivery bot will use the base platform that underpins ROAMEO and allow customers to add a body that fits their needs — cargo, temperature controlled or even platform.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Featured In ‘Retail’s Big Show’ NRF Innovation Lab, Ottonomy Addresses The Need For Sustainability In Retail With Autonomous Delivery Robots

Ottonomy has been selected as a part of the NRF Innovation Lab Showcase featuring the latest application of automation technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics for the retail industry. Ottobot was recently recognized as Sustainability Product of the Year by BI Group, and can enable retailers to integrate sustainable practices and adopt environmentally friendly processes while also efficiently managing the customer experience.
RETAIL
TheSpoon

Five Restaurant Tech Predictions for 2022

Each day we’ll publish five predictions for a specific area of the food tech universe, starting with restaurant tech. The Ghost Kitchen Market Will See Growth in Hosted Models, Consolidation in Some Other Areas. The ghost kitchen and virtual restaurant markets were white-hot in 2021, with lots of venture...
TECHNOLOGY
techeblog.com

Nuro’s Third-Generation Autonomous Delivery Vehicle Comes Equipped with an External Airbag

Nuro, a company founded by two former Google engineers, unveils their third-generation autonomous delivery vehicle, and it’s the most advanced zero-occupant vehicle yet. This model is designed to carry more goods and enable more deliveries, thanks to twice the cargo volume of its predecessor. Modular inserts enable users to customize storage, while new temperature-controlled compartments keep goods warm or cool. In case of emergency or accident, an external airbag will automatically be deployed. Read more for a video, additional pictures and information.
CARS
TheSpoon

Five Food Robotics Predictions for 2022

It’s our second of five consecutive days of food tech predictions for 2022. Yesterday we looked into our crystal ball to predict the future for restaurant tech in 2022 and today we’re looking at food robots. So, how exactly will robotics change food in 2022?. Front of House...
ELECTRONICS
Seekingalpha.com

Ouster in multi-year lidar pact with autonomous delivery firm Serve Robotics

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) has signed a strategic customer agreement with autonomous sidewalk delivery company, Serve Robotics. The agreement includes a binding commitment for OS digital lidar sensors through 2023, along with a non-binding forecast for additional sensors through 2025 as Serve Robotics scales its delivery fleets across U.S. cities and beyond.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Ouster And Serve Robotics Sign Multi-Year Strategic Agreement To Support Expansion Of Autonomous Delivery Fleets

Ouster, Inc. a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors, announced that it has signed a strategic customer agreement with autonomous sidewalk delivery company, Serve Robotics. The agreement includes a binding commitment for OS digital lidar sensors through 2023, along with a non-binding forecast for additional sensors through 2025 as Serve Robotics scales its delivery fleets across U.S. cities and beyond.
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

Veriff and Starship enable autonomous delivery of age-restricted goods

Estonia-based identity verification company Veriff has partnered with Starship to provide authentication and re-verification services for the latter’s fleet of autonomous delivery robots in the UK. With this partnership, Veriff adds another layer of safety and security to Starship’s services, making it the first company in the world to...
TECHNOLOGY
Vice

Autonomous Delivery Robot Adds External Airbags for When It Inevitably Crashes Into People

Moveable explores the future of transportation, infrastructure, energy, and cities. Autonomous vehicle company Nuro, which makes car-like autonomous vehicles that drive on roads to deliver pizza and groceries mainly in suburban-like settings, has unveiled a new vehicle model that the company says it is ready to mass produce and “is approximately 20 percent smaller in width than average passenger cars” which “gives bicyclists and pedestrians more room to maneuver alongside the bot.” However, should the bot crash into said cyclist or pedestrian, it has an additional feature: a giant external airbag.
TECHNOLOGY
TheSpoon

Pizza Hut Launches a Fully Robotic Restaurant-in-a-Box (Video)

This month, Pizza Hut debuted a fully automated robot-powered restaurant. The ‘restaurant-in-a-box’ is based on technology from Hyper-Robotics, an Israel-based food robotics startup that makes containerized restaurants. The restaurant is operating out of the parking lot of Drorim Mall, a shopping mall located in the central Israel city...
ELECTRONICS
ngtnews.com

Kroger, Nuro Debut New Autonomous Vehicles for Grocery Delivery Service

The Kroger Co. and Nuro are expanding their collaboration with the introduction of Nuro’s third-generation autonomous delivery vehicle. In 2018, the grocery retailer and the autonomous vehicle company announced a partnership to deliver fresh groceries with all-electric, autonomous vehicles. “Our expanded collaboration with Nuro supports Kroger’s commitment to provide...
HOUSTON, TX
TheSpoon

TheSpoon

Seattle, WA
349
Followers
2K+
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT

The Spoon provides daily reporting and insight into the food tech revolution. We talk to the innovators, disruptors and creators helping to reinvent food, cooking and the kitchen and bring those conversations to you in the form of interviews, deep dive analysis, newsletters, podcasts and videos

 https://thespoon.tech/

Comments / 0

Community Policy