Science

Identification of key regulators in Sarcoidosis through multidimensional systems biological approach

By Safia Tazyeen
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSarcoidosis is a multi-organ disorder where immunology, genetic and environmental factors play a key role in causing Sarcoidosis, but its molecular mechanism remains unclear. Identification of its genetics profiling that regulates the Sarcoidosis network will be one of the main challenges to understand its aetiology. We have identified differentially expressed genes...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

SARS-CoV-2 infection triggers paracrine senescence and leads to a sustained senescence-associated inflammatory response

Reports of post-acute COVID-19 syndrome, in which the inflammatory response persists even after SARS-CoV-2 has disappeared, are increasing1, but the underlying mechanisms of post-acute COVID-19 syndrome remain unknown. Here, we show that SARS-CoV-2-infected cells trigger senescence-like cell-cycle arrest2,3 in neighboring uninfected cells in a paracrine manner via virus-induced cytokine production. In cultured human cells or bronchial organoids, these SASR-CoV-2 infection-induced senescent cells express high levels of a series of inflammatory factors known as senescence-associated secretory phenotypes (SASPs)4 in a sustained manner, even after SARS-CoV-2 is no longer detectable. We also show that the expression of the senescence marker CDKN2A (refs. 5,6) and various SASP factor4 genes is increased in the pulmonary cells of patients with severe post-acute COVID-19 syndrome. Furthermore, we find that mice exposed to a mouse-adapted strain of SARS-CoV-2 exhibit prolonged signs of cellular senescence and SASP in the lung at 14 days after infection when the virus was undetectable, which could be substantially reduced by the administration of senolytic drugs7. The sustained infection-induced paracrine senescence described here may be involved in the long-term inflammation caused by SARS-CoV-2 infection.
SCIENCE
Wyoming News

Scientists Discover How the 'Mono' Virus Might Trigger MS

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 26, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A one-two punch from science has clearly tagged the mononucleosis virus, Epstein-Barr, as a major cause of multiple sclerosis. The Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) appears to trigger multiple sclerosis (MS) by tricking the immune systems of some into attacking their body's own nerve cells, a new study indicates. "We demonstrated that a specific protein in EBV mimics a protein in people's brains, and that...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Identification of stomatal-regulating molecules from de novo arylamine collection through aromatic C"“H amination

Stomata-small pores generally found on the leaves of plants-control gas exchange between plant and the atmosphere. Elucidating the mechanism that underlies such control through the regulation of stomatal opening/closing is important to understand how plants regulate photosynthesis and tolerate against drought. However, up-to-date, molecular components and their function involved in stomatal regulation are not fully understood. We challenged such problem through a chemical genetic approach by isolating and characterizing synthetic molecules that influence stomatal movement. Here, we describe that a small chemical collection, prepared during the development of C"“H amination reactions, lead to the discovery of a Stomata Influencing Molecule (SIM); namely, a sulfonimidated oxazole that inhibits stomatal opening. The starting molecule SIM1 was initially isolated from screening of compounds that inhibit light induced opening of dayflower stomata. A range of SIM molecules were rapidly accessed using our state-of-the-art C"“H amination technologies. This enabled an efficient structure"“activity relationship (SAR) study, culminating in the discovery of a sulfonamidated oxazole derivative (SIM*) having higher activity and enhanced specificity against stomatal regulation. Biological assay results have shed some light on the mode of action of SIM molecules within the cell, which may ultimately lead to drought tolerance-conferring agrochemicals through the control of stomatal movement.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

ZC3H15 promotes glioblastoma progression through regulating EGFR stability

Zinc finger CCCH-type containing 15 (ZC3H15), a highly conserved protein involved in several cellular processes, which was responsible for tumorigenesis and may be a promising marker in myeloid leukemia (AML) and hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). However, little is known about the biological significance and molecular mechanisms of ZC3H15 in GBM. In this study, we revealed that ZC3H15 was overexpressed in GBM and high ZC3H15 expression was associated with poor survival of patients with GBM. We found that ZC3H15 promoted the proliferation, migration, invasion, and tumorigenesis of GBM cells by activating the EGFR signaling pathway. We also revealed that ZC3H15 reduced EGFR ubiquitination, which was responsible for EGFR protein stabilization. In addition, we demonstrated that ZC3H15 inhibited the transcription of CBL, which was an E3 ubiquitin ligase for EGFR proteasomal degradation. And silencing of CBL could partly abrogate the inhibitory effects on cell proliferation, migration, and invasion of GBM cells induced by ZC3H15 knockdown. Thus, our research revealed the important roles of ZC3H15 in GBM development and provided a brand-new insight for improving the treatment of GBMs.
CANCER
Seeking Alpha

Akoya Biosciences launches spatial biology system PhenoCycler-Fusion

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) announced the commercial launch of PhenoCycler-Fusion system, for high-speed imaging of whole slides, at single-cell and sub-cellular resolution. Akoya said the PhenoCycler-Fusion platform fuses the strengths of the company's automated, ultrahigh multiplex cycling platform, PhenoCycler (previously branded as CODEX), and its high-speed imaging platform, PhenoImager (previously branded...
ECONOMY
Nature.com

Research on rare diseases: ten years of progress and challenges at IRDiRC

The International Rare Diseases Research Consortium (IRDiRC) is a global collaborative initiative launched in 2011, aimed at tackling rare diseases through research. Here, we summarize IRDiRC’s vision and goals and highlight achievements and prospects after its first decade. Fondazione Telethon, Milan, Italy. Galliano Zanello. Institut National de la Santé...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Gerd symptoms after laparoscopic Roux-en-Y gastric bypass: an emerging scenario

International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. Laparoscopic Roux-en-Y gastric bypass (RYGB) is the second most performed bariatric procedure and it is considered the procedure of choice to treat patients with severe obesity and gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). However, some authors described the new onset or the recurrence of GERD symptoms after RYGB, and data at follow-up were scanty. In our center, we evaluated trend in weight, GERD symptoms and obesity-related comorbidities in 45 patients undergone RYGB at least 60 months before (mean follow-up 99.9"‰Â±"‰22.9 months). At RYGB 51.1% patients referred preoperative GERD symptoms; among them, 47.8% showed an intraoperative hiatal hernia (HH). At medium-term follow-up mean BMI was significantly lower compared to baseline (p"‰<"‰0.001). Among patients with preoperative GERD, 69.6% had GERD resolution and 30.4% reported postoperative GERD symptoms. Furthermore, 18.2% without preoperative GERD referred postoperative GERD new onset. We confirmed that RYGB as primary intervention provides satisfactory weight loss and a high percentage of GERD symptoms resolution. However, about 24.4% of patients complained of GERD symptoms at medium-term follow-up. The pathophysiology of GERD after RYGB, de novo or persistence, is not completely understood and several hypotheses could be drawn; however, further studies focusing the pathophysiology of these symptoms are needed.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Guidelines for patient management: considerations before adoption into practice

Protocolized Implementation of rigorously developed [evidence-based] clinical practice guidelines can reduce inappropriate variation in practice and improve the concordance between evidence and clinical practice in order to optimize patient outcomes [1]. Guideline development has increased exponentially over the last three decades; however, 30"“40% of patients do not receive care according to the most up to date and best available evidence [2]. One reason may be that clinicians and patients are often faced with numerous and sometimes variable, contradictory guidelines making it difficult for them to select which to adopt [2, 3]. Variation in guideline quality highlights the need for healthcare practitioners to appraise clinical practice guidelines before adopting them into practice. In addition to the trustworthiness of the guideline development process, clinicians should also consider accessibility and ease of use of recommendations.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Nature.com

Diets for inflammatory bowel disease: What do we know so far?

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. In recent years, the role of diet in the pathogenesis of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) has gained great interest within the scientific community. Eating habits from industrialised countries (the so-called western diet or WD) have been associated with a higher incidence of IBD in observational studies, although the dietary factors responsible for the development of the disease are still to be elucidated. Some components of the diet with proinflammatory potential may cause changes in immunity and intestinal microbiota, leading to the inflammatory reaction that causes IBD-related lesions. The quality of available evidence is low, due to methodological issues, such as the lack of intervention studies, small sample size and heterogeneity of studies. For this reason, scientific societies have offered their recommendations using clinical practice guidelines and consensus documents, in order to establish a common criterion in the nutritional treatment of patients with IBD. The objective of this review was to summarise the data published regarding diet in IBD and review the recommendations given by scientific societies.
FITNESS
atlantanews.net

Human Identification Market to Expand at a Healthy CAGR of 9.3% through 2030

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Human Identification Market by Product, Technology, Application, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030," The global human identification market was valued at $1.342 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $3.224 billion by 2030,...
BUSINESS
Nature.com

Clinical characteristics and risk factors of acute acquired concomitant esotropia in last 5 years: a retrospective case"“control study

A remarkable increase in the number and proportion of surgical patients with acute acquired concomitant esotropia (AACE) has been noted in our hospital in recent years. We aimed to analyse the clinical characteristics and associated risk factors of this increasing number of strabismus in last 5 years. Methods. Medical information...
HEALTH
Nature.com

In vivo study sheds new light on the dendritic spine pathology hypothesis of schizophrenia

To date, the neuropathophysiology of schizophrenia has yet to be fully elucidated. Although structural brain abnormalities (including the reduced gray matter of some brain regions and hippocampus) have been frequently reported in schizophrenia [1,2,3], it is unclear whether these abnormalities represent intrinsic characteristics or are due to the effects of antipsychotics and illness progression. In addition, these abnormalities are typically subtle, lack regional specificity, and are difficult to replicate in most schizophrenia cases. Moreover, recent studies showed no evidence of genetic overlap between subcortical volume measurements and schizophrenia risk [4, 5], indicating that structural brain abnormalities may not be a typical neuropathological feature of schizophrenia.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Chemistry and materials science for a sustainable circular polymeric economy

Chemistry plays a determining role in every stage of the plastic life cycle. We reflect on the challenges and limitations of plastics - their sheer abundance, chemodiversity and imperfect recoverability leading to loss of material - and on the need for chemical and non-chemical approaches to overcome them. Plastics mold...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Vaccine booster efficiently inhibits entry of SARS-CoV-2 omicron variant

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2022)Cite this article. The newly emerged omicron strain of SARS-CoV-2 is spreading fast globally, replacing the previously dominant delta strain in many parts of the world [1]. Compared to the early prototypic strains, the delta strain evades the human immune system more easily, causing many breakthrough infections in vaccinated people [2]. It is imperative to understand in a timely fashion whether the omicron strain escapes immune surveillances. The information will be critical for public health measures. The virus-surface spike protein mediates SARS-CoV-2 entry into host cells and induces most of the host immune responses [3]. The spike protein is also the basis of many COVID-19 vaccines [4]. Particularly, two widely used mRNA vaccines, from Pfizer and Moderna respectively, encode the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein ectodomain. In this study, we investigated how efficiently the omicron spike protein escapes the immune responses from mRNA spike vaccines, using the prototypic strain and delta strain as comparisons.
HEALTH
Nature.com

The relationship between behavioural and mood responses to monetary rewards in a sample of students with and without reported pain

Humanities and Social Sciences Communications volumeÂ 9, ArticleÂ number:Â 30 (2022) Cite this article. Pain impairs reward processing, and people suffering from physical pain are at high risk of having a persistently low mood. Although individuals with chronic pain have reported reduced reward responsiveness and impaired mood, it is not clear if reward responsiveness and mood are impaired in samples with sub-clinical pain scores otherwise healthy. Investigating a sub-clinical group is essential to disentangle the influence of medication on the behavioural effect of reward on mood and performance. Here, we aimed to examine the effects of reward on mood and performance in a sample of university students divided into a control group without clinically significant pain symptoms (N"‰="‰40) and the sub-clinical group with significant pain symptoms (N"‰="‰39). We used the Fribourg reward task and the pain sub-scale of the Symptom Checklist (SCL-27-plus) to assess the physical symptoms of pain. A significant positive correlation was found between average mood ratings and average monetary reward in the control group (r38"‰="‰0.42, p"‰="‰0.008) and not significant in the sub-clinical group (r37"‰="‰0.12, p"‰="‰0.46). The results might yield first insights into the relationship between pain and reward in sub-clinical populations without the confound of medication.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Effect of milk-derived bioactive peptides on the lipid stability and functional properties of beef nuggets

The present study was conducted to ascertain the beneficial effects of bioactive peptides on the oxidative stability and functional properties of beef nuggets. In this study, milk casein protein hydrolysates were extracted and incorporated into beef nuggets which were then subjected to different assessment parameters including oxidative stability, functional capability as well as microbial and physico-chemical quality tests were performed for determining the meat quality at different storage periods. The casein protein hydrolysate powder (CPH) was added at different concentrations in nuggets CPH 2%, 4%, 6% and 8%, with reference to storage period of 0, 5, 10 and 15Â days at 4Â Â°C. The results regarding total phenolic contents (TPC) and DPPH free radical scavenging assay showed a significant increased with respect to CPH powder and significantly decreased with respect to storage interval. The TVBN, TBARS and POV of the CPH powder incorporated raw beef nuggets also differed significantly within groups with storage time. Higher POV and TBARS were noticed in the CPH 8% incorporated beef nuggets. However, the raw beef nuggets that were made by the incorporation 8% CPH powder, maintained significantly lower level of TBARS at the end of the storage period in contrast with the levels of the control (CPH 0%). The results of the pH and Hunter color test also showed a significant difference with respect to different groups. The microbiological analysis of beef nuggets showed a significant decrease in the level of both the total aerobic and coliform counts and also indicated a decreasing trend in the level of contamination by these bacteria within the groups. This depicted that the casein protein hydrolysate powder (CPH) or simply, the peptide powder has the strong ability to decrease lipid oxidation and related shelf-life retarding natural processes occurring in the meat. It can also greatly enhance the functional properties of the raw meat (beef) and meat products. Thus, it is seen that the bioactive peptides (BAP's) are a key factor in improving the oxidative stability and functional properties of beef nuggets.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Impact of limited residential address on health effect analysis of predicted air pollution in a simulation study

Journal of Exposure Science & Environmental Epidemiology (2022)Cite this article. Recent epidemiological studies of air pollution have adopted spatially-resolved prediction models to estimate air pollution concentrations at people's homes. However, the benefit of these models was limited in many studies that used existing health data relying on incomplete addresses resulting from confidentiality concerns or lack of interest when designed.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The structure of occupational diseases in first-third-year piano students

The aim is to analyze the structure of occupational diseases in first-third year piano students studying. A total sample of 300 individuals participating in the research process underwent a complete medical examination at the end of each academic year. Results. Among piano students, number of those distributed to special medical...
PORTUGAL
Nature.com

Author Correction: Novel hybrid method to additively manufacture denser graphite structures using Binder Jetting

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-81861-w, published online 28 January 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors. Firstly, Shaul Avraham and Yair Yacobi were omitted from the author list in the original version of this Article. The Author Contributions section now reads:. V.P., G.M.-K. were involved in the experimental...
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Author Correction: CDER167, a dual inhibitor of URAT1 and GLUT9, is a novel and potent uricosuric candidate for the treatment of hyperuricemia

The authors regret that the acknowledgments section of the original manuscript was incorrect. The corrected acknowledgements are shown below. This work was supported by the National Natural Science Foundation of China (Grant Nos. 81974507 and 81773794) and the Science and Technology Program of Guangzhou City, China (Grant No. 201903010087). These...
SCIENCE

