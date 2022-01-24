ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Validation of a predictive model for identifying an increased risk for recurrence in adolescents and young adults with a first provoked thromboembolism.

By Verena Limperger,Antje Torge,Bettina Kiesau,Florian Langer,Gili Kenet,Rolf Mesters,David Juhl,Monika Stoll,Maria Shneyder,Dorothee Kowalski,Tido Bajorat,Angela Rocke,Piotr Kuta,Livia Lasarow,Dietmar Spengler,Ralf Junker,Ulrike Nowak-Göttl. To develop and validate a predictive model to determinate patients at increased risk to suffer from recurrence following a first provoked deep vein thrombosis (VTE). Predictive variables, i.e. male...

