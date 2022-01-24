ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Neurocoagulation from a Mechanistic Point of View in the Central Nervous System.

physiciansweekly.com
 3 days ago

Coagulation mechanisms are critical for maintaining homeostasis in the central nervous system (CNS). Thrombin, an important player of the coagulation cascade, activates protease activator receptors (PARs), members of the G-protein coupled receptor family. PAR1 is located on neurons and glia. Following thrombin activation, PAR1 signals through the extracellular signal-regulated kinase pathway,...

www.physiciansweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Weather Channel

Long COVID Affecting Human Brains, Nervous Systems at Deeper Levels; Urgent Need for Research on Complications: Expert

Long COVID is affecting human brains and nervous systems at a deeper level, and there is an urgent need for significant research into identifying the full extent of its complications and underlying causes, said Avindra Nath, an Indian-American scientist who specialises in neuroimmunology. In a new viewpoint published in the...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Wyoming News

Scientists Discover How the 'Mono' Virus Might Trigger MS

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 26, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A one-two punch from science has clearly tagged the mononucleosis virus, Epstein-Barr, as a major cause of multiple sclerosis. The Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) appears to trigger multiple sclerosis (MS) by tricking the immune systems of some into attacking their body's own nerve cells, a new study indicates. "We demonstrated that a specific protein in EBV mimics a protein in people's brains, and that...
SCIENCE
physiciansweekly.com

Immunological significance of survival-related alternative splicing in uveal melanoma.

Uveal melanoma (UM) is a highly malignant intraocular tumor. The imbalance of alternative splicing (AS) is a landmark of tumor initiation and progression. However, there are few studies of AS in UM. Thus, this study aimed to identify a new AS-based prognostic signature and reveal its relationship with tumor-infiltrating immune cells. Univariable Cox regression analysis identified survival-related AS events. The prognostic signature was constructed using the univariable and multivariable Cox regression analyses. Kaplan-Meier survival analysis, the proportional hazard model, and receiver operating characteristic curves verified its prognostic value. Single-sample gene set enrichment analysis was used to analyze immune cell enrichment. The correlation of the risk score with tumor-infiltrating immune cells and immune checkpoint blockade (ICB) genes was examined. We screened 2886 survival-related AS events, of which five were selected to build a prognostic predictor. The risk score was positively relevant with ICB key targets (HAVCR2, IDO1, and PDCD1) and the infiltration of T cells, MDSC, and activated B cells. We provided novel and effective indices, including a risk score and clinical nomogram, for prognostic prediction in UM and discussed the potential relationship between survival-related AS events and immune cell infiltration, which is crucial for developing immune-targeted therapy to improve prognosis.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coagulation#Tel Aviv University#Point Of View#Apc#Pericytes#Bbb#Cns
physiciansweekly.com

Transfusion Risk Factors Following Total Joint Arthroplasty in Patients With Rheumatoid Arthritis

For a study, it was determined that despite excellent treatments, rheumatoid arthritis (RA) caused joint deterioration, necessitating total joint arthroplasty to keep patients functional. A blood transfusion was expected to be given to between 16% and 70% of those having total joint arthroplasty of the hip or knee. Researchers identified the risk factors for blood transfusion after total joint arthroplasty in RA patients. Researchers investigated demographic and clinical risk variables related to getting a blood transfusion after total joint arthroplasty in RA patients.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
physiciansweekly.com

Anti–Tumour Necrosis Factor Therapies’ Efficacy and Drug Survival in Spondyloarthritis Patients

For a study, researchers wanted to assess the long-term efficacy and safety of the first anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNFi) medication and to discover the variables related to drug cessation in patients with spondyloarthritis. They reviewed medical records studies. Patients with spondyloarthritis who were prescribed the first TNFi in the Rheumatic Disease Prior Authorization registry between December 2009 and October 2014 were included. Clinical baseline data were obtained. To investigate variables related to medication cessation, the Cox proportional hazards model was utilized.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
physiciansweekly.com

Validation of a predictive model for identifying an increased risk for recurrence in adolescents and young adults with a first provoked thromboembolism.

By Verena Limperger,Antje Torge,Bettina Kiesau,Florian Langer,Gili Kenet,Rolf Mesters,David Juhl,Monika Stoll,Maria Shneyder,Dorothee Kowalski,Tido Bajorat,Angela Rocke,Piotr Kuta,Livia Lasarow,Dietmar Spengler,Ralf Junker,Ulrike Nowak-Göttl. To develop and validate a predictive model to determinate patients at increased risk to suffer from recurrence following a first provoked deep vein thrombosis (VTE). Predictive variables, i.e. male sex...
SCIENCE
physiciansweekly.com

Negatively interactive effect of chromium and cadmium on obesity: Evidence from adults living near ferrochromium factory.

Researchers have reported that chromium (Cr) exposure may be associated with metabolism of glucose and lipids in residents living in a long-term Cr polluted area. Previous statistical analysis is mainly focused on individual chromium exposure. Furtherly, we aim to investigated the independent, combined, and interaction effects of the co-exposure of urine Cr (UCr) with cadmium (UCd), lead (UPb) and manganese (UMn) on body mass index (BMI), waist circumference, and the risk of overweight and abdominal obesity.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
physiciansweekly.com

The global prevalence and ethnic heterogeneity of primary ciliary dyskinesia gene variants: a genetic database analysis.

Primary ciliary dyskinesia (PCD) is a motile ciliopathy characterised by otosinopulmonary infections. Inheritance is commonly autosomal recessive, with extensive locus and allelic heterogeneity. The prevalence is uncertain. Most genetic studies have been done in North America or Europe. The aim of the study was to estimate the worldwide prevalence and ethnic heterogeneity of PCD.
SCIENCE
physiciansweekly.com

Reduced intensity hematopoietic stem cell transplantation for myelofibrosis in accelerated-phase.

By Nico Gagelmann,Christine Wolschke,Rachel B Salit,Thomas Schroeder,Markus Ditschkowski,Victoria Panagiota,Bruno Cassinat,Felicitas Thol,Anita Badbaran,Marie Robin,Hans Christian Reinhardt,Francis Ayuk,Michael Heuser,Bart L Scott,Nicolaus Kröger. Accelerated-phase (AP) myelofibrosis, currently defined by circulating blasts 10-19%, usually confers very high risk for progression and poor outcome. The outcome of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation for AP myelofibrosis...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Fortune

The WHO says the next COVID variant will be more infectious than Omicron, and it might be more deadly

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. In the short time since it was first detected in South Africa last November, Omicron has quickly usurped Delta as the world’s dominant variant of COVID-19. Omicron’s rapid spread has sparked record waves of infection in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Yet despite its high transmissibility, Omicron has appeared less deadly than its predecessor, with hospitalization rates among vaccinated people remaining relatively low.
PUBLIC HEALTH
americanmilitarynews.com

China could recover US stealth fighter jet from South China Sea before US

The U.S. Navy is in a race against China to recover an F-35C Lightning II fighter jet that crashed in the South China Sea on Monday. The $100 million fifth-generation stealth fighter jet reportedly impacted against the deck of the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) and then fell over the side of the ship. The pilot and six additional sailors were injured in the incident.
MILITARY
Fortune

Doctor predicts half the world will have omicron within a month, but WHO warns it’s ‘dangerous’ to assume it’s the end of the pandemic

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The relentless global surge of the Omicron coronavirus variant may infect half of the world’s population by March 2022, according to a prominent scientist writing in a major medical journal.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Wyoming News

Survivors of Severe COVID Face Higher Odds for Another Hospitalization Soon After

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 26, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- People hospitalized for COVID-19 are not necessarily out of the woods once they're discharged: Many land in the hospital again in the months afterward, a large U.K. study finds. The researchers found that in the 10 months after leaving the hospital, COVID-19 patients were more than twice as likely to be hospitalized or die, compared to the general population. And even compared with people hospitalized for flu, COVID patients fared worse in certain respects. ...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TIME

Tens of Thousands of Afghans Who Fled The Taliban Are Now Marooned in America's Broken Immigration Bureaucracy

Ahmad Naeem Wakili lives in a daze, his mind often drifting to his wife and 2-year-old, a little girl with big brown curls and green eyes. Wakili escaped Afghanistan amid a flurry of evacuations that began in mid-August after the Afghan government collapsed and the Taliban took Kabul. He now lives and works in Tucson, Ariz., but his wife and daughter remain trapped in Turkey. The U.S. government has twice rejected their applications to be reunited with Wakili through an ad-hoc channel called humanitarian parole. While the rejection documents cite a problem with the fees that Wakili attempted to pay—a total of $1,150— U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), the government agency in charge of processing such applications, provided no further explanation and no clear indication of when he might see his family again. (TIME reviewed the rejection letters sent to Wakili).
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Ovarian cancer death rate falls 17% in five years, study finds

Deaths from ovarian cancer in Britain will be 17 per cent lower this year than in 2017 amid increased use of oral contraceptives, according to new research. A study published in the Annals of Oncology also predicts death rates from the disease will be seven per cent lower across European Union (EU) nations.Researchers at the University of Milan in Italy say the substantial declines are down to the usage of oral contraceptives. The report also believes oral contraception explains disparities in case rates between nations.Ovarian cancer is one of the most common types of cancer in women – with the...
CANCER
Wyoming News

Common Gout Drug Is Safe in Patients With Kidney Issues

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 26, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Allopurinol, a frequently used gout medication, does not appear to drive up the risk for dying among gout patients who also struggle with chronic kidney disease, new research shows. The finding is based on an analysis of two decades worth of British health records. And it may put to rest recent concerns regarding a well-known drug that both gout patients and kidney disease patients have used for decades to rein in harmfully high uric acid levels. ...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy