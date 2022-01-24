RIP Jethro and Richie

Say what you will about the Sabres, there’s no way they could rip the heart out of your chest the way the Buffalo Bills did last night. That’s because a team has to be good and relevant for there to be the possibility of heartbreak. Yes, the kind of stomach-churning, teeth-gnashing letdown felt all across the greater Western New York area (as well as parts of Wyoming and California, I’m sure) was yet another excruciating loss in a city well-versed in that sort of thing. I won’t rub it in by naming all the famous losses, although it must be said that “13 seconds” is this generation’s “wide right,” and we’re all going to have to think about that epic choke job for the next year, at least.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO