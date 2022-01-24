ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

RIP Jethro and Richie

hockeybuzz.com
 2 days ago

As with everyone in the hockey community, I was greatly saddened to learn of the passing of Clark Gillies. I had the opportunity a few days prior to Clark's passing to speak with Denis Potvin. He told me that Clark was not doing well, and that his own brother and former...

hockeybuzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS LA

Kings Suffer 3-2 Shootout Loss Against Rangers

NEW YORK (AP) — Adam Fox scored the deciding goal in the sixth round of a shootout and the New York Rangers beat the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 on Monday night for their ninth win in 12 games. Chris Kreider got his NHL-leading 30th goal, Barclay Goodrow also scored and Artemi Panarin had two assists as New York won its fifth straight at home. Igor Shesterkin stopped 28 shots to pick up his 20th win of the season. Blake Lizotte and Alex Iafallo scored in the second period for Los Angeles. Jonathan Quick stopped 34 shots as the Kings lost for the...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clark Gillies
Person
Denis Potvin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Islanders#Sherman
hockeybuzz.com

Hughes’ Mistakes Costly For Devils

Last night, the New Jersey Devils lost to the Los Angeles Kings 3- 2 at the Prudential Center. Turnovers and giveaways continue to plague the Devils as opponents are consistently making them pay the price. The Devils survived a physical Kings team that came out early outmuscling and had good puck possession deep in the Devils zone. It wasn’t until Damon Severson’s home run pass to a wide open Jesper Bratt that got the Devils up 1-0. But a Jack Hughes ill-advised drop pass which was easily intercepted by King’s Alex Ifalo, led to an odd man rush the other way and the Kings tied the game 1-1 with an unassisted goal by Ifalo. The Devils took back the lead with a beautiful pass from Hughes to Bratt on the power play to make it 2-1 Devils.
HOCKEY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
New York Islanders
NewsBreak
Hockey
Sports
Boston College
NewsBreak
Sports
hockeybuzz.com

Rangers take on the Kings minus Kaapo Kakko and Filip Chytil

The Rangers continue their stretch of home games prior to what was to be the Olympics break with a contest against the Kings tonight. Los Angeles, who defeated New York 3-1 in LA on January 10, comes in off a 3-2 win over NJ and should have Jonathan Quick between the pipes. The Kings bottled the Blueshirts up in the neutral zone last game, using their speed to counter attack, leading to their victory. Following tonight's game, the Rangers are off until Thursday, when they are in Columbus to face the Blue Jackets. They then return home to face the Wild on Friday for Henrik Lundqvist's number/jersey retirement.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Returning to Frequency

You likely don’t need anyone letting you know that the Flames are looking to get back to their “A game”, but let’s just paint a picture here:. After dropping the first two games of the season to the Oilers and Ducks, the Flames sharpened into the League’s best defence. At their zenith, they brandished an NHL-best 1.70GAA. Flames goaltenders Jacob Markstrom(5) and Daniel Vladar(2) shared seven shutouts. Markstrom still holds the lead among NHL goaltenders despite his last shutout being on November 18.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Flyers Gameday: 1/24/22 vs DAL

Ike Yeo's Philadelphia Flyers (13-20-8) are home on Monday to take on Rick Bowness's Dallas Stars (20-16-2). Game time is 7:00 p.m. ET. (NBCSP, 93.3 WMMR). The Flyers will look to end an 11-game winless streak (0-8-3) that dates back to Dec. 30. This match marks the statistical start of the second half of the 2021-22 season for the Flyers.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Kevin: Five reasons why the Penguins are still legit contenders; Tues Buzz

The Pittsburgh Penguins aren't the betting favorites like the Colorado Avalanche or the two-time defending champs like the Tampa Bay Lightning. And they are not averaging four goals per game like the Florida Panthers. But the Pens have won 16 of their last 18 games since Dec. 4. Their goal-differential...
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Flyers Drop 12th in a Row, Lose to Stars 3-1

There are no moral victories in hockey, especially when a team falls into as deep of a crater as the 2021-22 Philadelphia Flyers. With the exception of a plug-ugly blowout loss in Buffalo this past Saturday, the Flyers have recently been losing a multitude of games that were up for grabs in the third period.
NHL
CBS Boston

Bruins Rule Out Matt Grzelcyk For Monday Night’s Game Vs. Ducks

BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins will be a little shorthanded along the blue line as they wrap up a seven-game homestand. Defenseman Matt Grzelcyk will be sidelined on Monday night when the B’s welcome the Anaheim Ducks to TD Garden. Grzelcyk briefly left Saturday’s win over the Jets after being sent into the boards by Winnipeg’s Pierre-Luc Duboius in the first period. He did return to the game and finished with 13:35 of ice time, and was credited with an assist on David Pastrnak’s game-winning goal in the third period. Head coach Bruce Cassidy was cautiously optimistic that Grzelcyk avoided a serious...
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

On Heartbreak and the Sabres

Say what you will about the Sabres, there’s no way they could rip the heart out of your chest the way the Buffalo Bills did last night. That’s because a team has to be good and relevant for there to be the possibility of heartbreak. Yes, the kind of stomach-churning, teeth-gnashing letdown felt all across the greater Western New York area (as well as parts of Wyoming and California, I’m sure) was yet another excruciating loss in a city well-versed in that sort of thing. I won’t rub it in by naming all the famous losses, although it must be said that “13 seconds” is this generation’s “wide right,” and we’re all going to have to think about that epic choke job for the next year, at least.
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy