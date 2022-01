OATS Transit is open for regular transportation service. OATS Transit follows Federal Transit Administration requirements, which means face masks must be worn on public transit due to COVID-19 through March 18, 2022. Please call the OATS Transit office at 573-449-3789 or 800-269-6287 to schedule a ride or find out about service in your area. You can also visit our website at www.oatstransit.org and click on your county under the tab “Bus Schedules” to view your local schedule. OATS Transit is available to the rural general public of any age, seniors, and individuals with disabilities. We also contract with a number of agencies to serve their clients. Please note: OATS Transit offices will be closed and regular routes will not be running on February 21, 2022 for President’s Day. Please keep this in mind as you schedule trips near this holiday.

