ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Kuwait draft 2022-2023 budget sees deficit down 74%

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DYefq_0duBE8Fc00

CAIRO, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Kuwait's finance ministry said on Monday it had submitted to the cabinet a draft budget for the fiscal year 2022-2023 with an expected deficit of 3.1 billion dinars ($10.26 billion), down 74.2% from the previous year.

The Gulf OPEC member sees oil income at 16.7 billion dinars throughout the FY that ends in March 2023, up 83.4% from 2021-2022, according to a ministry statement.

Total revenues were estimated at 18.8 billion dinars, assuming an oil price of $65 per barrel, while expenses were seen at 21.9 bln dinars for the FY 2022-2023.

The proposed budget includes 2.9 billion dinars in capital spending, and needs an oil price of $75 per barrel to break even.

($1 = 0.3020 Kuwaiti dinars)

Reporting by Moaz Abd-Alaziz Writing by Ahmad Elhamy Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Factbox: Industry demands from India's budget to be unveiled Feb. 1

MUMBAI, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to reveal plans to fast-track economic growth through larger spending on infrastructure and healthcare when she presents the national budget for 2022/2023 on Feb. 1. read more. Corporates and industry lobby groups, which expect bigger capital expenditure as...
INCOME TAX
FOXBusiness

US budget deficit in December narrows sharply from a year earlier

The U.S. government on Wednesday posted a roughly $21 billion budget deficit for December, the smallest monthly shortfall in nearly two years as the pandemic recovery fueled an increase in personal and corporate income tax receipts. The gap between what the government spent and what it collected last month is...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kuwait#Finance Ministry#Dinars#Fy
Reuters

Taiwan GDP storms to decade high in 2021 on strong exports

TAIPEI, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Taiwan's economy grew last year at its fastest pace in more than a decade, driven by strong tech exports during the COVID-19 pandemic to support people working and studying from home, as well as demand for chips and recovering consumer confidence. For 2021, initial gross...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Thai bank's bad loans steady in Q4 - c.bank

BANGKOK, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Thailand’s central bank said on Thursday banks’ non-performing loans were steady in the fourth quarter of 2021, helped by debt support measures. The central bank will also promote commercial banks, asset management companies and others, if any, to set up a joint venture...
WORLD
The Independent

World Bank blames Lebanon's rulers for economic meltdown

The World Bank accused Lebanon’s political class of orchestrating the country's economic collapse, warning in a report released Tuesday that the meltdown is a long-term threat to the small Mideast nation. The World Bank's Lebanon Economic Monitor showed the country's gross domestic product plummeted from close to $52 billion in 2019 to a projected $21.8 billion in 2021, marking a more than 58% contraction. That's the biggest contraction of the 193 countries listed by the publication.“Lebanon’s deliberate depression is orchestrated by the country’s elite” that has long controlled the country, said the report, titled, “The Great Denial.”The meltdown began...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
dailyhodl.com

Biden Administration Preparing To Release Government-Wide Strategy for Dealing With Digital Assets: Report

The Biden administration is reportedly expected to take sweeping action on the digital asset space in the weeks ahead. According to a new Bloomberg report, a number of unnamed insiders reveal that senior administration officials plan to unveil an executive order that will provide details on the regulatory, economic and national security risks posed by digital assets.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Fed signals first US rate hike since pandemic coming in March

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday gave a clear signal the central bank is ready to raise US interest rates in March for the first time since cutting them to zero when Covid-19 broke out. That would end the era of easy money that fueled Wall Street's record-setting run during the pandemic. In a press conference following the year's first meeting of the Fed's policy-setting committee, Powell underscored the central bank's willingness to fight rampant inflation, even as he expects prices to subside this year. "I would say the committee is of a mind to raise the federal funds rate at the March meeting, assuming that conditions are appropriate for doing so," Powell said in an unusually frank comment on the Fed's planned actions.
BUSINESS
The Independent

German government cuts 2022 economic growth forecast to 3.6%

The German government on Wednesday cut its growth forecast for this year, but said that Europe s biggest economy remains “robust” and will return to its pre-pandemic size in 2022.The Economy Ministry predicted that gross domestic product will grow by 3.6%, down from the 4.1% Germany's previous government forecast in late October.The picture has been clouded since then by a steep new wave of coronavirus infections fueled by the highly contagious omicron variant.GDP grew 2.7% last year, according to preliminary official figures, rebounding from a plunge of 4.6% in 2020 when pandemic lockdowns were at their most severe. The...
CORONAVIRUS
Reuters

Close Putin ally urges diplomatic path with U.S. in Ukraine crisis

MOSCOW, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Russia and the United States must engage in diplomacy to resolve the standoff over Ukraine and not build up tensions to score political points, senior Russian security official and former president Dmitry Medvedev said on Thursday. The remarks were published by RIA news agency the...
POLITICS
Reuters

British holidays group Saga eyes return to profit in 2022

Jan 27 (Reuters) - British over-50s holidays group Saga Plc said on Thursday it expects to swing to a profit in the 2022 fiscal year, after a pretax loss in the previous year as coronavirus restrictions disrupted its cruise operations. The company, however, said it expects its cruise business to...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Reuters

292K+
Followers
273K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy