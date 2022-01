Teams of workers raced Wednesday to clear mud and debris from the only transport access to the jewel of Peru's tourism sector, Machu Picchu, following torrential rain in the Andes. Heavy downfalls on Friday caused the Alcamayo river that runs through the small tourist town of Machu Picchu Pueblo -- at the foot of the mountain that boasts the world famous Inca citadel -- to burst its banks. Almost 900 tourists were evacuated from the town after flooding destroyed many homes and left one person missing, the tourism ministry said. Damage to the train tracks that serve as the main transport access to the town has made it very difficult for tourists to reach the site.

AMERICAS ・ 13 HOURS AGO