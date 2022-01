Delegates from the party of former German Chancellor Angela Merkel endorsed prominent conservative Friedrich Merz as the Christian Democratic Union s new leader Saturday as the center-right party seeks to redefine itself. Merz received 94.6% of the vote from 983 delegates who cast ballots during an online party convention. The vote was mostly a formality since he won 62.1% in balloting among the party membership in December, defeating two centrist contenders. In a livestreamed speech to the delegates, he took several digs at new Chancellor Olaf Scholz for, as Merz put it, not immediately engaging with the U.S. and...

