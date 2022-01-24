ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USD 435 adjusts COVID-19 protocols, sick leave policy

By Lydia Kautz, Abilene Reflector-Chronicle, Kan.
 2 days ago

Jan. 24—The Unified School District 435 Board of Education updated its COVID-19 protocols in a special meeting late last week. The Kansas Department of Health and the Environment announced several weeks ago that it would cease conducting contact tracing for cases of COVID-19 in the general population, USD 435 Superintendent Greg...

8 News Now

Illinois governor announces COVID-19 sick leave initiative for vaccinated school staff

CHICAGO, Ill. (WCIA) — Gov. Pritzker, the Illinois Education Association, the Illinois Federation of Teachers and other stakeholders announced that they have negotiated a compromise that will keep students and teachers safely in the classroom without penalizing vaccinated employees for taking COVID-required sick time. “Vaccines are a vital tool in preventing the deadly effects of […]
EDUCATION
Daily Tar Heel

Faculty Council discusses COVID-19 protocols, approved absences policy

If UNC students did not get tested at Campus Health, they should report positive results in order to get a University Approved Absence document, Dean of Students Desirée Rieckenberg said at Friday’s Faculty Council meeting. She said about 2,000 total University Approved Absences have been submitted since the...
COLLEGES
am-online.com

Law firm warns of ‘no jab, no sick pay’ COVID-19 policies

Law firm Howes Percival is warning employers considering a ‘no jab, no sick pay’ COVID-19 policy to seek legal advice before instigating any changes. Depending upon employees' existing entitlement to company sick pay, such a policy could amount to a breach of contract if staff have not been consulted over the change, it has said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations Declining In Pennsylvania But Health Officials Urge Caution

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Pennsylvania are declining, but health officials are warning it’s too early to let down our guard. The state averaged 15,294 new cases a day from Jan. 17-23, down about 10,000 from last week. The number of people hospitalized also dropped by 12.8%. “Although we are seeing a slight decrease in the seven-day moving average of COVID-19 cases, it is much too early to let down our guard,” Acting Health Secretary Keara Klinepeter said in a news release. “What we have seen during previous surges is that hospitalizations remain high for a couple of weeks after case counts start to decline. That means that our frontline healthcare workers need our continued support and a commitment to get vaccinated, get boosted, wear masks in public indoor spaces regardless of vaccination status and get tested when appropriate,” Klinepeter said. The Allegheny County Health Department reported 11,821 infections from Jan. 16-22, and 72 people also died during that time. A little over 75% of Pennsylvanian adults are fully vaccinated.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Dallas News

Dallas County will test employees weekly, give vaccinated workers extra sick leave for COVID-19

Dallas County commissioners on Tuesday approved a new COVID-19 testing and sick leave policy for the county’s roughly 6,500 employees. The new policy requires weekly PCR testing for all employees, although those who are fully vaccinated may opt out. The commissioners also approved a policy that would give fully vaccinated workers an additional 48 hours of sick leave if they test positive for the virus.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX

