ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

LG Chem, Lotte plan maintenance at naphtha crackers in 2022

hydrocarbonprocessing.com
 3 days ago

South Korea's LG Chem Ltd and rival Lotte Chemical are expected to shut their respective naphtha crackers, both in the Korean...

www.hydrocarbonprocessing.com

Comments / 0

Related
hydrocarbonprocessing.com

Mura Technology, LG Chem accelerates global drive towards a circular plastics economy

Mura Technology (Mura), the UK-based plastics recycling technology pioneer, has completed an equity investment from LG Chem, a leading global chemical producer. The investment bolsters Mura’s plans to develop and deploy industrial-scale advanced recycling capacity across the world, with LG Chem joining the growing list of strategic partners adopting Mura’s technology.
BUSINESS
Reuters

S.Korea's LG Energy Solution plans U.S. battery JV with Honda -report

SEOUL, Jan 14 (Reuters) - South Korean battery maker LG Energy Solution (LGES) plans to build a battery joint venture (JV) with Japan's Honda Motor Co Ltd (7267.T) in the United States, South Korea's Maeil Business Newspaper said on Friday, citing an unnamed industry source. The potential battery JV between...
ECONOMY
KTLA

U.S. computer chip shortage could shut down factories, officials say

The U.S. supply of computer chips has fallen to alarmingly low levels, raising the prospect of factory shutdowns, the Commerce Department reported Tuesday. Companies that use semiconductors are down to less than five days of inventory — a sharp drop from 40 days in 2019, according to a department survey of 150 companies. The chips […]
BUSINESS
hydrocarbonprocessing.com

ABB and Coolbrook collaborate to reduce emissions in petrochemical market

ABB and Finnish technology company Coolbrook have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to commercialize and accelerate the adoption of Roto Dynamic Reactor (RDR) technology in a bid to significantly reduce GHG emissions in steam cracking plants. The agreement will unite the two companies’ expertise and create a combined offering of Coolbrook’s novel electrically driven RDR technology and ABB’s integrated, pre-engineered energy solutions, initially for use in petrochemical and chemical markets.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lg Chem#Crackers#Naphtha#Lg Chem Ltd#Lotte Chemical#Korean#Yeosu#Archive
hydrocarbonprocessing.com

Optimize crude processing with the Tracerco Profiler

Refiners aim to optimize feedstock blends to improve margins, but variability can bring significant operational challenges during the process. One critical need is the efficient removal of solids, salts and water from crude feedstock. It is essential that washing of the crude is effective at removing high levels of these, and the oil can be efficiently separated prior to crude distillation. Efficient separation needs accurate and reliable interface control to manage its position and quality.
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Battery breakthrough achieves energy density necessary for electric planes

Researchers have achieved a world-leading energy density with a next-generation battery design, paving the way for long-distance electric planes.The lithium-air battery, developed at the Japanese National Institute for Materials Science (NIMS), had an energy density of over 500Wh/kg. By comparison, lithium-ion batteries found in Tesla vehicles have an energy density of 260Wh/kg.The new battery can also be charged and discharged at normal operating temperatures, making them practical for use in a technologies ranging from drones, to household appliances.According to the researchers, the battery “shows the highest energy densities and best life cycle performance ever achieved” and marks a major step...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Economy
The Blade

Global debate over nuclear power's role in reducing greenhouse gases intensifies

As concerns grow about climate change, the global debate over nuclear power’s role in reducing greenhouse gases intensifies. The latest volley came Tuesday, when former U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission Chairman Gregory Jaczko joined former leaders of nuclear regulatory agencies from Germany, France, and the United Kingdom in urging the world to invest in technologies other than nuclear.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Dollar set for sparkling week as hike expectations surge

SINGAPORE, Jan 28 (Reuters) - The dollar was headed for its best week in seven months on Friday after breaking through key levels against the euro as traders priced in a year of aggressive U.S. interest rate hikes. Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell unleashed bets on five or more hikes...
MARKETS
hydrocarbonprocessing.com

Samsung Engineering, Lotte Chemical, POSCO and SEDC Energy sign MoU for developing green hydrogen & ammonia project in Sarawak Malaysia

Samsung Engineering, one of the world’s leading engineering, procurement, construction and project management (EPC&PM) companies, announced today, that it signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop a green hydrogen & ammonia project with Lotte Chemical, POSCO and SEDC Energy SDN. BHD., a Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) subsidiary. The Sarawak H2biscus Green Hydrogen/Ammonia Project (H2biscus Project) will be located in Bintulu, Sarawak State, Malaysia. The signing ceremony, which was held in a non-face-to-face virtual format, was attended by senior executives from each company, including Park Cheonhong, Head of Samsung Engineering's Solution Business Division, Kim Yeon-seop, ESG Management Head of Lotte Chemical, Jo Joo-ik, head of POSCO’s Hydrogen Business Office, and SEDC Chairman YBhg. Tan Sri Datuk Amar (Dr.) Haji Abdul Aziz Bin Dato Haji Husain.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
hydrocarbonprocessing.com

DNV-led consortium to conduct ammonia bunkering safety study in Singapore

The Global Center for Maritime Decarbonization (GCMD) has awarded its ammonia bunkering safety study in Singapore to a DNV-led consortium aimed at accelerating the shipping industry's decarbonization efforts, the Centre said in a statement on Wednesday. "A precursor to the demonstration of ammonia bunkering in Singapore, the intent of this...
WORLD
hydrocarbonprocessing.com

Maire Tecnimont awarded sizable EPC contract by Rosneft

Maire Tecnimont S.p.A. announces today that its subsidiaries Tecnimont S.p.A and MT Russia LLC have signed an EPC contract with Rosneft for the implementation of the VGO Hydrocracking Complex at the Ryazan Refining Company’s (RORC) production site, 200 km South-East of Moscow. This contract follows the agreement signed by Maire Tecnimont and Rosneft and announced on 28th October 2021.
BUSINESS
hydrocarbonprocessing.com

Taiwan's Formosa shuts hydrocracker following fire

Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Corp has shut its 36,000 barrel-per-day hydrocracker at its Mailiao refinery following a fire last week. The accident occurred on Jan. 21 and the unit has since been shut for investigation into the incident, said spokesman KY Lin. It could take until mid-March for the unit to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
hydrocarbonprocessing.com

U.S. crude, gasoline stocks build, even as fuel demand surges

U.S. crude oil and gasoline inventories rose last week, alleviating a bit of the market's concerns about supply, though fuel demand surged close to record highs, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday. Crude inventories rose by 2.4 million barrels in the week to Jan. 21 to 416.2 million barrels,...
TRAFFIC
hydrocarbonprocessing.com

BASF and Innospec collaborate to bring increased value to ethanol producers

BASF Enzymes LLC and Innospec Fuel Specialities LLC have entered into a distribution agreement to increase the overall value to the customers and to show their commitment to the ethanol yield industry. As part of this collaboration, BASF will be the distributor of DCI-11 Plus ClearTrak™ – a concentrated corrosion...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy