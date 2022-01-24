LG Chem, Lotte plan maintenance at naphtha crackers in 2022

Samsung Engineering, one of the world’s leading engineering, procurement, construction and project management (EPC&PM) companies, announced today, that it signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop a green hydrogen & ammonia project with Lotte Chemical, POSCO and SEDC Energy SDN. BHD., a Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) subsidiary. The Sarawak H2biscus Green Hydrogen/Ammonia Project (H2biscus Project) will be located in Bintulu, Sarawak State, Malaysia. The signing ceremony, which was held in a non-face-to-face virtual format, was attended by senior executives from each company, including Park Cheonhong, Head of Samsung Engineering's Solution Business Division, Kim Yeon-seop, ESG Management Head of Lotte Chemical, Jo Joo-ik, head of POSCO’s Hydrogen Business Office, and SEDC Chairman YBhg. Tan Sri Datuk Amar (Dr.) Haji Abdul Aziz Bin Dato Haji Husain.
Comments / 0