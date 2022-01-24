LG Chem, Lotte plan maintenance at naphtha crackers in 2022

Researchers have achieved a world-leading energy density with a next-generation battery design, paving the way for long-distance electric planes.The lithium-air battery, developed at the Japanese National Institute for Materials Science (NIMS), had an energy density of over 500Wh/kg. By comparison, lithium-ion batteries found in Tesla vehicles have an energy density of 260Wh/kg.The new battery can also be charged and discharged at normal operating temperatures, making them practical for use in a technologies ranging from drones, to household appliances.According to the researchers, the battery “shows the highest energy densities and best life cycle performance ever achieved” and marks a major step...

