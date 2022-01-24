Heidelberg shooting: One dead in gun attack on German students

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man seeking medical treatment on Tuesday afternoon was shot inside of Jacobi Medical Center.
The NYPD is still searching for the gunman, CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas reported.
Police believe it was a targeted attack, adding the victim underwent surgery and is expected to recover.
“I’m visiting my mother, saying goodbyes, and I hear ‘active shooter,'” hospital visitor David Rivera said.
“I didn’t see anything. I just heard and ran, heard and ran, heard and ran,” patient Christopher Betances added.
What Betances heard were gunshots in the waiting area of Jacobi Medical Center’s emergency room around 12:30 p.m.
“I heard the first one...
