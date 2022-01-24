ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Heidelberg shooting: One dead in gun attack on German students

By Long Reads
BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA lone gunman has killed one person and seriously injured three others inside a lecture hall at Heidelberg University in the south-west of Germany, before shooting himself dead. He was an 18-year-old German student. German police said the shooter,...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Pc jailed for attacking members of the public ‘found dead at home’

A police officer jailed after being caught on camera assaulting members of the public has been found dead.Declan Jones was reported to have been discovered at an address in Bromsgrove, Worcestershire on Tuesday.It is believed he had recently been released from prison, having been jailed for assaulting two people – including a 15-year-old boy – on consecutive days during the first coronavirus lockdown in England.A West Mercia Police spokesman said: “On December 28, officers were called to an address in Bromsgrove following reports of concern for the welfare of a man in his 30s.“Sadly, the man was pronounced dead...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

Double Shooting In CT Leaves One Dead, Police Say

A double shooting in Connecticut left one man dead and another seriously injured. The incident took place in New London County Sunday, Jan. 23, when the City of Norwich officers responded to a home on School Street for reports of a disturbance. When officers arrived, they determined there was an...
NORWICH, CT
BBC

Ricky Collins death: Mother jailed for helping hide killer son

A mother has been jailed for 12 months for helping her son go on the run after he murdered another man in a stabbing. Bradley Ward attacked Ricky Collins, from Sheffield, during a row in Killamarsh, Derbyshire, in March 2021. At Derby Crown Court on Wednesday, Ward, 24, also from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Heidelberg University#Guns#School Shootings#German
WDVM 25

One dead, one injured after D.C. shooting

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A 19-year-old is dead after a homicide that took place Tuesday evening. Police are investigating this case. Members of the Metropolitan Police Department first responded to the 5000 block of Cloud Place, Northeast around 7:59 p.m. after receiving a report of a shooting. They found two men who had been shot. First […]
WASHINGTON, DC
wach.com

One dead in overnight shooting in Irmo

IRMO, SC (WACH) --- A man is dead after Irmo Police say he was shot Tuesday night just before midnight. Reports indicate that gunshots we heard in the New Friarsgate Subdivision. When police got there, they say a 21-year-old male was found with several gunshots along the 100 block of...
IRMO, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Germany
Shore News Network

One dead in midnight shooting in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD – One person was shot dead shortly after midnight in Baltimore. On January 24, 2022 at approximately 12:06 a.m., officers responded to the 1700 block of Eastern Avenue for a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a 44-year-old male who was suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Johns Hopkins Hospital by medics where he was pronounced deceased a short time later.
BALTIMORE, MD
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Four wounded in German lecture hall shooting, gunman dead

A gunman injured four people in a shooting inside a lecture hall at Heidelberg University in southwestern Germany on Monday, police said, adding that the perpetrator was now dead. German media reported that the gunman had killed himself and that he appeared to have no religious or political motive. “A...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Day

One dead, one wounded in Norwich shooting

Norwich — Police continued Monday to investigate a shooting inside a Norwich home that left one man dead and another wounded Sunday night. A section of School Street — a steep sloping hill covered with patches of thick ice — was still cordoned off by bright yellow crime scene tape Monday evening as Norwich police and Connecticut State Police vehicles lined the street.
NORWICH, CT
Fox17

Student kills woman, wounds 3 others in shooting at German university

Authorities in Germany say a suspected gunman killed one person and injured three others at a university in Heidelberg inside a lecture hall on Monday before killing himself. According to the Associated Press, police said the lone gunman was an 18-year-old German citizen who was a biology student at Heidelberg University.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WOWT

One in custody for deadly shooting in Bellevue

They received a notice last Friday and this evening residents are moving out of an Omaha apartment building. Omaha mask mandate decision expected Tuesday by noon. The city believes it's on solid legal ground. Robbery suspect stabbed, arrested in Iowa. Updated: 3 hours ago. Police in Sioux City arrested a...
OMAHA, NE
The Independent

German police say university attacker got weapons in Austria

The 18-year-old gunman who opened fire Monday during a packed lecture at Heidelberg University in southwestern German bought three weapons about a week ago in Austria, German police said Wednesday. The gunman killed one person and wounded three others before killing himself.Two of these weapons were seized at the scene, along with around 150 rounds of ammunition. The third weapon, a rifle, was found by Austrian police in a room that the man, who was not identified by name in line with German privacy rules, had rented during his stay in Austria, Heidelberg police said in a statement.Police say...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS New York

Police: Man Shot In ER Waiting Area At Jacobi Hospital

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man seeking medical treatment on Tuesday afternoon was shot inside of Jacobi Medical Center. The NYPD is still searching for the gunman, CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas reported. Police believe it was a targeted attack, adding the victim underwent surgery and is expected to recover. “I’m visiting my mother, saying goodbyes, and I hear ‘active shooter,'” hospital visitor David Rivera said. “I didn’t see anything. I just heard and ran, heard and ran, heard and ran,” patient Christopher Betances added. What Betances heard were gunshots in the waiting area of Jacobi Medical Center’s emergency room around 12:30 p.m. “I heard the first one...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Pittsburgh

Community Rallies For 9-Year-Old Outside Hearing For Man Accused In Her Attempted Abduction

CORAOPOLIS, Pa. (KDKA) – People gathered outside of Magisterial District Court in Coraopolis to show their support for a 9-year-old girl named Dezi who fought back when a stranger tried to drag her from her bus stop. Forty-year-old William Gorring was inside Magisterial District Judge Michele K. Santicola’s courtroom for his preliminary hearing on Tuesday. Gorring entered a not guilty plea on all six charges and the charges were held for court. He had nothing to say as he left the courtroom. “We’re just here to bring awareness to the issue and to support Dezi because she is an amazing little girl...
CORAOPOLIS, PA
BBC

British man killed in 'reckless' Georgia shooting

An astrophysicist has been killed in a "reckless" shooting while visiting his girlfriend in the US state of Georgia. At 02:00 local time (07:00 GMT) on Sunday, officers were called to an apartment block in Clairmont Road in Brookhaven, Atlanta. Dr Matthew Willson, 31, from Surrey, UK, was found in...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy