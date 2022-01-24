ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch the Queen’s Guard Pay Tribute to Meat Loaf

By Martin Kielty
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Meat Loaf was the subject of a royal tribute this past weekend when musicians of the Queen’s Guard performed a brass version of his classic song “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That)” on the grounds of Buckingham Palace in London. The...

